How to complete Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite

Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite, so it's up to you to identify them and provide assistance for their vehicular escapade. The someone cooking up this scheme is Cassidy Quinn, so you need to track them down then work together to steal Fletcher Kane's car before taking it for a spin. This is the latest of the Found Fortnite quests in the Story section, and the initial description doesn't give you much information to work on. To help you out, here's the lowdown on how to complete the Someone is planning a joyride quest in Fortnite.

Where is someone planning a joyride in Fortnite location

The someone planning a joyride in Fortnite is none other than Cassidy Quinn, who is one of the Fortnite characters you can interact with to purchase items and weapons from. You'll find her in the Lonewolf Lair named location, by the gatehouse on the driveway to the southwest of Fletcher Kane's mansion.

How to steal Fletcher Kane's car with Cassidy Quinn in Fortnite

You need to steal Fletcher Kane's car with Cassidy Quinn, in order to initiate the joyride in Fortnite. To do this, speak to Cassidy Quinn at Lonewolf Lair and select the 'Steal Kane's Car' prompt. She will then run north to the garage and open it up, before getting into the passenger seat of the usually inaccessible car and waiting for you.

Jump into the driver's seat of Fletcher Kane's car to trigger the final part of this task, which gives you two minutes to drive through a sequence of ten waypoints so you can make a clean getaway. The route takes you off the "tacky gold road", down a hill and along a railway line, then rejoins another road before heading up a dirt track and jumping off a cliff over a river to complete the course – this should take you under a minute, so you don't need to worry about the time constraint. Once you hit the tenth waypoint, you'll complete this joyride Story Found quest and Cassidy Quinn will teleport back to Lonewolf Lair, though you can continue to drive around in Fletcher Kane's car if you like.

