How to complete Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite

Guides
By published

Steal Fletcher Kane's car with Cassidy Quinn to go on a joyride and clear this Story Found quest

Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite, so it's up to you to identify them and provide assistance for their vehicular escapade. The someone cooking up this scheme is Cassidy Quinn, so you need to track them down then work together to steal Fletcher Kane's car before taking it for a spin. This is the latest of the Found Fortnite quests in the Story section, and the initial description doesn't give you much information to work on. To help you out, here's the lowdown on how to complete the Someone is planning a joyride quest in Fortnite.

Make sure you also track down all seven Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies to eavesdrop on Kane and complete another of the Story quests.

Where is someone planning a joyride in Fortnite location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The someone planning a joyride in Fortnite is none other than Cassidy Quinn, who is one of the Fortnite characters you can interact with to purchase items and weapons from. You'll find her in the Lonewolf Lair named location, by the gatehouse on the driveway to the southwest of Fletcher Kane's mansion.

How to steal Fletcher Kane's car with Cassidy Quinn in Fortnite

Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)
More Fortnite guides

Fortnite Outlaw Keycard
Fortnite Black Markets
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases
Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault
Fortnite Gold Veins

You need to steal Fletcher Kane's car with Cassidy Quinn, in order to initiate the joyride in Fortnite. To do this, speak to Cassidy Quinn at Lonewolf Lair and select the 'Steal Kane's Car' prompt. She will then run north to the garage and open it up, before getting into the passenger seat of the usually inaccessible car and waiting for you.

Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Jump into the driver's seat of Fletcher Kane's car to trigger the final part of this task, which gives you two minutes to drive through a sequence of ten waypoints so you can make a clean getaway. The route takes you off the "tacky gold road", down a hill and along a railway line, then rejoins another road before heading up a dirt track and jumping off a cliff over a river to complete the course – this should take you under a minute, so you don't need to worry about the time constraint. Once you hit the tenth waypoint, you'll complete this joyride Story Found quest and Cassidy Quinn will teleport back to Lonewolf Lair, though you can continue to drive around in Fletcher Kane's car if you like.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 750 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Fortnite
Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
How to complete Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies
Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies: How to eavesdrop on Kane
Fortnite Gold Veins
Fortnite Gold Veins: How to mine them for Bars
Fortnite Outlaw Keycard
Fortnite Outlaw Keycard: How to upgrade it and what does it do
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases: Where to search them
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yaya shouting at Tetsuo
How to recruit Yaya in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
How to complete Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Nishinomiya Shrine
All Nishinomiya Shrine locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows riddles Naoe answers
All Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle answers for NPC encounters
Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies
Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies: How to eavesdrop on Kane
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun
How to get in the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about fortnite
Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies

Fortnite Henchmen Walkie Talkies: How to eavesdrop on Kane
Fortnite Gold Veins

Fortnite Gold Veins: How to mine them for Bars
a spacesuit wearing person looks at a cool dinosaur skeleton

No Man's Sky's latest free update lets you live out your childhood dreams of digging up dinosaur bones
See more latest