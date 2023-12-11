Lego Fortnite Knotroot: How to get it for improved crafting

Lego Fortnite Knotroot a prized resource in the earlier stages of your adventure, as once you start looking into upgrades you'll increasingly find it's an essential component for your crafting and building. Unlike the general wood you'll find all over the world in Lego Fortnite, you'll need to put in some effort to gather Knotroot as it can only be harvested in specific locations and you'll need the right tool to collect it. With that in mind, here's the lowdown on how to get Knotroot in Lego Fortnite so you can level up your crafting.

Where to find Lego Fortnite Knotroot

To find Lego Fortnite Knotroot, you need to discover a cave in your game world. From the outside, caves look like a giant rock emerging from the ground, and if you walk around it then you'll find an entrance you can interact with to be teleported into the underground cave. Once you've found a cave, an icon will be added to your map so you can easily return to it later and gather more resources when you need them.

How to get Knotroot in Lego Fortnite

Once you're inside a cave, you can get Knotroot in Lego Fortnite by harvesting the twisted roots you'll find growing out of the sides of the cavern. However, to do this you'll need an Uncommon Forest Axe to chop through the gnarled roots as a common axe won't cut it – pun intended. Those improved items can only be made following a Fortnite Lego Crafting Bench upgrade, so you'll need to put in some preparation first to get the right tool for the job. Once you're armed with a suitable axe, simple hack away at the roots until they're destroyed and a supply of Knotroot will be yours.

