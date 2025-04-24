New Lego Fortnite sets get weird with massive Mecha Team Leader that's bigger than Lego Optimus Prime, as well as a Klombo model

Four new Lego Fortnite sets have been unveiled, and honestly? It's making me appreciate just how bizarre the video game can be.

Yes, being able to float into action via the Lego Battle Bus certainly isn't conventional. But the new Lego Fortnite sets include a massive Mecha Team Leader (which you can check out on the Lego Store) and a delightful Klombo. Now, full disclosure; I haven't played the game in a while, so my exact words at seeing the axoltyl dinosaur thing were "the hell is that?!" I think I love him.

Anyway, these are all due to arrive on June 1 or, in the case of Mecha Team Leader, August 1. You'll find details for this clutch of new kits below, including whether we think they'll make the cut for our best Lego sets guide when they eventually launch.

Lego Mecha Team Leader

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $229.99 / £209.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,503 Minifigures 1 Product number 77078 Release date August 1

The Mecha Team Leader Lego set is standing proud as what's likely to be the pièce de résistance for many Lego Fortnite fans. Designed after the Season 9 Pressure Plant robot in the video game, and the subsequent skin, this 2,503-piece model is 45cm (17.5in), meaning he stands taller than Lego Optimus Prime (currently on offer if you wanted to grab him for $143.99 at Amazon, just for a better comparison).

This one's a little more expensive than the others at $229.99, or £209.99 for those across the Atlantic, but I'll be darned if he isn't the coolest Lego model I've seen in some years. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a whole two months from the release of the other sets here before your shelf is adorned with this beast of a Lego mech. But don't fret; you're basically getting two for one here. That's because the set also lets you unlock the Mecha Team Leader and Mecha Team Shadow Outfits in Lego Fortnite and Fortnite. Need I say more?

Lego Klombo

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £89.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 1,084 Minifigures 2 Product number 77077 Release date June 1

I opened the press release without knowing what on earth a Klombo was, and let me tell you, I'm a changed man. If I knew Fortnite had giant weirdo monsters wandering around Battle Royale, I'd have got back in the fight ages ago.

This kit is a faithful recreation of the creature that seems to scale with minifigures. I'm assuming this because it comes with two minifigs of its own - Island Adventure Peely and King Oro in golden form - that are the perfect size for being swallowed whole by your new bestie. Klombo itself seems happy at the prospect thanks to its big, toothy grin and googly eyes.

It isn't just a hunk of plastic, either. The 1,084-piece model has a rotating tail to go with moving legs and mouth. This, along with the monster's fan-favorite status, makes me think Lego Klombo may become one of the more popular sets in the range amongst collectors. It's perfect for displaying on a shelf.

As a bonus, this kit features a Klomberry bush with detachable Klomberries as well.

Lego Durrr Burger Restaurant

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $59.99 / £54.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 546 Minifigures 4 Product number 77076 Release date June 1

As one of the most memorable locations in the video game, it's not surprising that a full Durrr Burger Restaurant is on the way. Much like the Animal Crossing kits we've been getting over the past year or so, it's not a 'full' building; this is a facade without a back, all the better to see what's going on inside.

This certainly seems like a bang-up establishment for your assorted Fortnite minifigures to hang out in, and it's a perfect addition to a collector's display or for kids who'd like something for their figs to battle over. Alongside a till and dispensers for stud treats, it features a snazzy drive-thru menu with a list of items to order. Then there's the iconic sign with its huge Durrr Burger on the top that can be seen from miles away. Or the other side of the room, at least.

Speaking of minifigs, four are included here: Beach Bomber, Beef Boss, Grimey, and a skeleton. You can arm them with a teeny burger rather than a weapon if you so choose. Seeing as a couple aren't available elsewhere (Beef Boss, Grimey, and Beach Bomber), it's a tempting proposition.

As an aside, this set unlocks the Beef Boss Outfit in Fortnite and Lego Fortnite. Neat!

Lego Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $19.99 / £17.99 Ages 7+ Pieces 259 Minifigures 3 Product number 77075 Release date June 1

Rumours previously pegged this one as a BrickHeadz set, but today we see Fortnite Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp revealed in all its Lego glory. It's pretty bananas if I do say so myself. (Sorry.)

With 250 pieces, this set will give you the bits to build up the campfire, ruins, and workbench, but it doesn't come at the same cost as some of the previous $100+ Lego Fortnite designs. It's the most affordable of the lot with an RRP of $19.99, or £17.99 for UK folk.

Still, the Lego Fortnite Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp manages to squeeze in a Peely minifigure, alongside Sparkplug, a little Supply Llama that seems to be a color-swap of the previously-released exclusive minifig, and a skeleton. There's even a poseable wolf model which might not look quite as cool as this attempt from a year back, but it's still pretty rad.

Aside from all that, buying the set will let you unlock the rare and iconic Sparkplug Outfit in both Fortnite and Lego Fortnite. All you need to do is scan a QR code – which is far easier than getting a high rank in the FNCS Cup tournament.

