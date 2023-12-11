Lego Fortnite Marble: How to get it for additional crafting

Lego Fortnite Marble is a crafting material you'll be made aware of fairly early in your adventures, but as it's more scarce than the granite that's scattered around the surface of your world you'll need to investigate further to gather it. It's a handy resource to have in Lego Fortnite, as you'll need it for the construction of more advanced items such as the Medium Chest, Stone Breaker, and Juicer to name just a few. If you want to add it to your crafting repertoire, then here's how to get Marble in Lego Fortnite.

Where to find Lego Fortnite Marble

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

To find Lego Fortnite Marble, you'll need to search around your game world until you locate a cave – rather than searching in the side of hills or cliffs, you want to look for a separate huge rock coming out of the ground. You'll only need to do this hunt once, however, as a cave icon will then be put on your map so you can find it again in the future. Approach the entrance and interact with it to travel down into the underground depths.

How to get Marble in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Inside the cave, you can get Marble in Lego Fortnite by breaking down the light-colored rocks emerging from the walls, as shown in the image above. In order to harvest this resource, you will need an Uncommon Pickaxe to crack through it as the common pickaxe simply bounces off and leaves it unscathed. To get that tool you'll have to use a Fortnite Lego Crafting Bench upgrade so you can construct it, as well as some Lego Fortnite Knotroot to refine on a Lumber Mill to get the relevant materials – as that is also found in caves, you may be paying several visits to these underground lairs to complete the process.

