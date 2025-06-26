How to farm materials in Death Stranding 2 and all Mine locations

Farming materials in Death Stranding 2 is done best through finding the locations of mines around the world, then rebuilding them to produce Special Alloys, Metals, Chemicals, Ceramics and Resins you can put towards anything you want. The only material resource that can't be farmed in Death Stranding 2 with mining are the Chiral Crystals, and even then there are effective methods for that, as I'll lay out below.

To help you out, I'll go through the various locations of mines in Death Stranding 2 below, so you can set them up and have them mass-produce any of the major resources accordingly. We'll also cover an effective method for farming Chiral Crystals, as these are arguably the most important material of all.

How to farm materials and resources in Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The best way to farm materials in Death Stranding 2, as mentioned, is to find the mines around the world and rebuild them so that they start to produce specific resources. Mines come in two different sizes, small devices and large building facilities, but usually require an initial investment of materials to rebuild (which you can check at any time by moving the map cursor over a discovered mine).

Once rebuilt, the mine will regularly produce large amounts of whatever resource it's built to extract. Each mine is designed to farm a single material, and while you can't change what it generates, you can upgrade the mine to higher levels with further material investment to increase its production yield.

Mines produce a bulk supply of materials every in-game day or so, but you can shorten the wait by spending Chiral Crystals at the mine.

Remember, you can also collect crates of materials you find out in the world and deposit them at settlements to add to their stock, which you're then free to use. If you're hunting for materials in this way, you'll want to have one of the Death Stranding 2 vehicles nearby so that you can use the extra carrying space.

All Metal mine locations

(Image credit: Sony)

There is only one metal mine in Death Stranding 2: The Northeastern Mine, found above The Motherhood settlement - if you've not got inside this settlement yet either, make sure you know about the Death Stranding 2 Motherhood passcode.

All Ceramic mine locations

(Image credit: Sony)

There are two mines that produce ceramics in Death Stranding 2. The first one is probably the first mine in the game you'll encounter: the Smoke Hill Mine, a small mine found south of the Government's Base and isn't too far from the Death Stranding 2 Lone Commander.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second, larger ceramics mine is the Mine North of Tar Lake, most easily accessed by going up the hill past the Northern Environmental Observatory.

All Special Alloy mine locations

(Image credit: Sony)

The first major mine you'll encounter in the game produces Special Alloys: the Mine North of F1 is part of the game's main plot, and will be unlocked not long after you reach West Fort Knot, between that city and the Death Stranding 2 Inventor past it.

(Image credit: Sony)

The smaller Savanna Mine also produces Special Alloys. This one is found in the crook of a hill on the island at the centre of the Data Scientist, Motherhood, Mechanic, and East Fort Knot, just along from the camp of Brigands.

All Resin mine locations

(Image credit: Sony)

There are two major mines that produce Resins in Death Stranding 2, and no small ones. The first one is the Mine near F3 Crater, found just along the coast from the F2 Distribution Centre and the Dowser.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second mine is very far into Australia. The Mine North of F6 is along the coast past East Fort Knot (F4), with an unbuilt monorail network that can hook back up to F4.

All Chemical mine locations

(Image credit: Sony)

There's only one mine for Chemicals in Death Stranding 2, and it's a small one. The Twin Valley Mine is in enemy terrain, in the Brigand Camp in the valley East of the F2 South Distribution Centre. You'll need to either sneak in to build/access the mine, or defeat all the bandits. Fortunately, Chemicals are by far the least frequently needed of all material resources in the game.

How to farm Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Sony)

There are multiple ways to farm Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2, but the most efficient method is to kill BTs and visit mines. All BTs drop at least one large source of Chiral Crystals when killed (and the gold BTs drop dozens of them), while mines tend to have small clusters of Chiral Crystals dotted around for the player to collect.

Materials are vital for crafting vehicles, infrastructure, and the best Death Stranding 2 vehicles. Make sure you're prepared to face Death Stranding 2 BTs as well!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.