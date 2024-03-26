Lego Fortnite vehicles: How to build them and get Power Cells

Lego Fortnite vehicles are a fresh addition to the block-based adventure, and will greatly assist you in travelling from biome to biome. As the world of Lego Fortnite continues to expand, you'll have longer distances to cover and it becomes less practical to walk, so constructing a ride will help you get straight to where the action is. If you want to know how to build vehicles in Lego Fortnite or craft Power Cells for them, all the information is here.

How to build vehicles in Lego Fortnite

When you start constructing vehicles in Lego Fortnite, there are initially three standard builds you can work with. These are accessed via the Builds section of the Build menu, but you'll need to unlock the recipes for each of these before putting them together, so here's what you have to find:

Lego Fortnite Speeder vehicle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the name suggests, the Speeder is a fast little single-seater vehicle to zoom around in from place to place. The Speeder recipe is unlocked by adding a Power Cell to your inventory – more on how to get that later.

Lego Fortnite Offroader vehicle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Offroader is a bigger, more sturdy vehicle for travelling around in, with seats for up to three passengers to join you. The Offroader recipe is unlocked by adding Lego Fortnite Flexwood to your inventory, which is often found in the Dry Valley biome.

Lego Fortnite Hauler vehicle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, the Hauler is your go-to choice for moving and heavy lifting, due to the large flatbed platform to the rear. The Hauler recipe is unlocked by adding Frostpine to your inventory, which is often found in the Frostlands biome.

How to build custom vehicles in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you prefer to add your personal touch to things, you can also make your own Lego Fortnite vehicle builds by combining various Vehicles Parts found in the Toys section. You may need to add some or all of the recipes for the standard vehicles above before you can access these parts, as they won't appear in your Build menu straight away. Once you've unlocked them, you'll need the following parts to make a vehicle build:

Power Center Uses Power Cells to make your vehicle move, and the more Power Cells you load up the further you can drive.

Wheels These fall into two categories - Powered Wheels that push your vehicle forward, and Turnable Wheels that steer your vehicle while you're in the Driver's Seat.

Seats Again there are two categories - Driver's Seat with a steering wheel attached so you can direct the vehicle, and Passenger Seats so other players can come along for the ride.



How to craft Power Cells in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To power your Lego Fortnite vehicles you'll need to craft Power Cells, and the main resource needed for that is produced by the new Compost Bin station. These convert resources into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil, and you'll need to use the Compost Bin to create Biomass in order to unlock the Power Cell recipe, so keep feeding it resources until Biomass comes out.

To craft a Power Cell, you'll need a Lego Fortnite Crafting Bench upgrade, then 50 Biomass and six Glass. To obtain Glass, you can either dig Sand from a desert biome with the Shovel then use a Metal Smelter to convert it into Glass, or search bandit camps for a chance to find it.

