Lego Fortnite Villagers: the best villagers and how to get them

The Lego Fortnite Villagers are roaming NPCs who can show up at your village and be invited to live there, whereupon you can give them jobs and tasks to help out with development and resource gathering. Some might be wondering who the best Villagers in Lego Fortnite are, but that's a more nuanced question than a simple tier list, not to mention one that people are still trying to work out even as we speak - so with clearly a lot to cover, we'll explain everything you need to know about Lego Fortnite Villagers here, including how to get them, how to give them jobs, how to get them to leave, and the full list of who can be found and invited.

Lego Fortnite Villagers explained

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Villagers in Lego Fortnite are random NPCs who will show up to your village temporarily, but can be invited to stay permanently and become residents, whereupon they'll defend it from monsters and can be given jobs to help out. Here are some useful facts about Villagers in Lego Fortnite to keep in mind, a quick appraisal before we move onto the details:

A village can only have a limited number of Villagers living in it (this number is increased with village upgrades).

(this number is increased with village upgrades). Villagers do not need food or water - only a bed to sleep in.

to sleep in. Villagers can be killed, but only temporarily - if slain, they respawn back at their bed like you do!

- if slain, they respawn back at their bed like you do! Villagers c an perform any task or job you give them, but some are better at certain roles. They also might need certain utility constructions, depending on the job (for example, you can't ask one to saw wood if there's no Lumber Mill built).

you give them, but some are better at certain roles. They also might need certain utility constructions, depending on the job (for example, you can't ask one to saw wood if there's no Lumber Mill built). Villagers will pause whatever they're doing to attack nearby enemies if one gets too close to them.

That's a very summary explanation, so let's get into the nitty-gritty about populating your settlement.

How to get Villagers in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can get Villagers in Lego Fortnite by taking these steps:

Build a Village Square (Wood x10 and Granite x10) to make a Village Settlement. Build at least one spare bed, not including the one you sleep in. All Villagers need a bed and can't be invited without one spare. Every now and then an NPC should show up close to the Village Square, either wandering over or teleporting in. Talk to them once to introduce yourself, then again and click "Live in my village!" At this point they will either accept and become a Villager, or turn you down and explain why.

Villagers might turn you down for a number of reasons, ranging from not having a spare bed (which can be easily and quickly solved), to your Village being too low a level for them and needing to be upgraded, to simply not having enough nice things built around - it depends on the Villager. Whatever the case, you usually have a night or two to solve whatever problem they have before they leave again - they might come back at some point later, but it's completely random. Many prospective Villagers show up long before you have the resources or village upgrades to allow them in, which is just the game teasing you with what might've been.

How to give Villagers jobs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Villagers in Lego Fortnite can be given jobs by talking to them and selecting "Let's Talk Jobs", whereupon they will perform whatever task you choose for them in the background.

They might need some specific equipment built (i.e., you can't make them farm without having built a farm for them to manage), but from that point on they can handle it themselves and leave you to do other stuff, whether it's collecting local materials, refining materials into better resources, farming or more besides. They'll usually make a suggestion about what they're best at when you speak to them, but Villagers can perform any role you tell them to well enough. Come back after a while and speak to them again, and they'll hand over whatever they've found or made while you were gone.

If you want to change their jobs, simply talk to them and select "Let's Talk Jobs" again - you'll be able to reassign them accordingly.

Villagers will also randomly give gifts to the player if you talk to them from time to time - these gifts will improve in quality and rarity as you upgrade the Village they occupy.

Full Lego Fortnite Villagers List

(Image credit: Epic Games)

From available information right now, the full list of Villagers in Lego Fortnite right now includes the following characters (we will update if more become known, as not all are equally common, with famous Fortnite characters like Fishstick and Meowscles usually being a lot rarer):

Aura

Beef Boss

Blackheart

Blue Squire

Brite Bomber (Tutorial Character)

Calamity

Carl Reef

Cuddle Team Leader

Crystal

Dana

Fishstick

Flint

Frozen Fishstick

Gus

Hayseed

Lionbrand

Mazy

Meowscles

Nugget

Oro

Otis

Peely

Petra

Plague

Polar Peely

Raptor

Ravage

Raven

Rex

Roan

Robin

Rustler

Sawyer

Sally Sails

Salty

Silas

Skye

Slush

Snow Cap

Sparkplug

Sprocket

Sunflower

Tabby

Tricera Ops

Yeti

Despite the wide range of characters available, it's with reiterating that they're not all equally rare - nor can you have them all at the same village, as even when fully upgraded, a village can only have six Villagers occupying it.

Best Villagers in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Right now people are wondering: with so many to choose from, which are the best Villagers in Lego Fortnite? And the honest answer is that if you don't care about rarity, it's less about who is "best" and more "what are they best at." When you speak to a Villager, they'll tell you what their specialty is - building, crafting, treasure hunting, cooking, etc. That's the job they'll do better than average, but frankly, we've yet to see that make a massive difference.

For the best result, we suggest working out what you don't want to spend much time doing - mining, farming, or so on - and hiring Villagers that are best at those things to do it in your absence.

How to make Villagers leave the village

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If there's a Villager you're sick of, here's how you can make them leave the Village:

Find their assigned bed and destroy it, giving them nowhere to sleep. Go back to the Villager and talk to them. They'll express annoyance that their bed is gone, and say that if it's not put back in a certain amount of time, they'll leave. Do not put that bed back.

Without this method, there's no way of getting rid of them - admittedly, it's slower than we'd prefer, as some of them will spend days waiting for you to put the bed back before they get bored and leave, but it's the only known method right now.

