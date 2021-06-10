Fortnite Tech Weapons locations - where to collect tech weapons

Fortnite tech weapons have been introduced to the island by IO Guards, as the Imagined Order looks to be making a strong comeback in Fortnite Season 7. These advanced arms can provide great benefits, like the Recon Scanner that reveals enemies and chests through walls when fired, but if you're trying to collect tech weapons for the legendary part of the Fortnite Week 1 quests then you only have a limited time to do. Handily, there are several new places in Fortnite where you can easily pick them up, so read on for details of all the main Fortnite tech weapons locations.

Fortnite Tech Weapons locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite tech weapons can be found in a number of places, but the easiest place to collect tech weapons is at Corny Complex. There is a large contingent of IO Guards patrolling this area, and most of the central buildings contain IO equipment. You could also visit one of seven Dish locations around the island, as each of these is also full of IO equipment and they often have IO Guards protecting them as well.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're in one of those Fortnite tech weapons locations, you want to look for the long supply chests (pictured above) as these drop various tech weapons when searched, including Pulse Rifles and Recon Scanners. IO Guards may also drop tech weapons when eliminated, depending on how they were armed. Grab all of the Fortnite tech weapons you see as you move through these areas and it shouldn't take long to complete the quest.

