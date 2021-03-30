Fortnite raptors – how to find and tame dinosaurs roaming the map

Fortnite raptors are the latest addition to the ever-evolving world. These Fortnite dinosaurs join the boars, frogs, and chickens that currently make up the Fortnite fauna. We've expected them to start roaming the map for a while now, ever since quite obvious dinosaur eggs were found in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update. So what is there to know about the new hostile beasts? Well, you can tame these Fortnite dinosaurs, but they're difficult to find in the first place. We've got all you need to know about the new Fortnite raptors.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite upgrade weapons | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite golden artifacts

How to find raptors in Fortnite

There’s something else hatching on the Island…Raptors are ready to challenge your spot as the Apex Predator. Take them on or tame them to help in your hunt.More info: https://t.co/gBCNCyzn2P pic.twitter.com/iz1Mz3NMaVMarch 30, 2021 See more

Unfortunately, there's no map to point to specific Fortnite raptor spawn locations, because there simply aren't any. The common consensus is that the Fortnite dinosaurs are more likely to spawn near the eggs they've hatched from, but that's only anecdotal evidence from other players. When exploring the map in Battle Labs, it took about half an hour to finally find a pair of Fortnite raptors (they always roam in pairs, so if you do find one there'll be another close behind), in Stealthy Stronghold at the top of the map.

How to tame raptors in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Taming Fortnite raptors is fairly simple, but you need to have some raw meat or fish in your inventory to throw for them to eat. When the Fortnite dinosaurs start chomping on the food, you can slowly approach and interact with the Fortnite raptor to attempt to tame it. Make sure you have enough food though – one piece likely won't cut it. Alternatively, you can use the Hunter's Cloak item to tame one, but you'll need to kill quite a few more wild animals to craft that.

Fortnite Raptors are the strongest animal in the game so if you're unable to tame one right away, make sure you've got a shotgun or another powerful weapon equipped to blast them in the face when they attack. If you do manage to tame it though, these Fortnite Dinosaurs prove to be a loyal companion in fights.