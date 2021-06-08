Fortnite Payphones locations - where to accept a quest from a payphone

Fortnite payphones have sprung up around the island letting you accept quests, so they're not just a fancy new piece of scenery. They actually serve a purpose as they provide a hotline direct to a selection of Fortnite characters so you can initiate quests for them without having to go and find them in person – a handy shortcut, especially as there are a lot fewer NPCs around in Fortnite Season 7. Of course, if you want to start receiving these important telephone calls in Fortnite then you need to know where to go, so read on for confirmation of all the Fortnite payphones locations and how to accept quests from them.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite aliens

Fortnite Payphones locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite payphones locations have been incorporated into an existing piece of scenery, so they may look familiar to you as they're attached to the side of bus stops. This means you'll find them at the sides of roads, and a number of the named locations have Fortnite payphones on the outskirts of their area, including Believer Beach, Catty Corner, Holly Hedges, Misty Meadows, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Slurpy Swamp. You should be able to spot the bright orange unit as you approach, and hear the phone ringing if you need further guidance to track it down.

How to accept a quest from Fortnite payphones

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Using Fortnite payphones to accept a quest is easy, once you've found one using the above map. Simply approach the ringing unit and follow the Payphone prompt to interact with it, then select a character quest from the wheel as you would do when speaking to one of them in person. As with other quests, you don't need to do anything to 'turn in' when you've completed it, as you'll receive your bars automatically once you've met the requirements.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons