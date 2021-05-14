Fortnite Boars - where are the boars in Fortnite, and how to tame or hunt them

Knowing where to find Fortnite boars, and how to tame or hunt them is a handy skill. Especially safely - get too close then they'll attack and can still deal a decent amount of damage if they connect. Admittedly they're not as aggressive as the Fortnite wolves and Fortnite raptors, but they can still be dangerous if you get caught up in a group of them. As with those other creatures, you can also tame Fortnite boars with the right items, providing a Pumbaa-esque sidekick to accompany your Timon on Fortnite adventures. If you're looking to go the whole hog, then we've got all the information you need here for how to find, tame, and hunt Fortnite boars.

Fortnite Boars locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked various Fortnite boars locations on the map above where they've been spotted, though most of these aren't set in stone as they tend to roam around while each match proceeds. If you want a definite spot to find some, then look just south of Colossal Crops as you'll discover a pen containing three Fortnite boars, who can only leave that area if someone breaks down the fences to release them.

How to tame Fortnite boars

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unlike the wolves and raptors, Fortnite boars are herbivores so can't be distracted by hunks of meat. Instead, Fortnite foraged items of fruits and vegetables can be thrown near them, then when the hog starts to chow down you can quickly approach and follow the prompt to tame them. You can also use Fortnite crafting to produce a Hunter's Cloak from a piece of meat and two animal bones, then once equipped and activated you can walk straight up to Fortnite boars and tame them without getting jabbed by their tusks.

