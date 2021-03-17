Fortnite crafting guide - Fortnite crafting recipes and items explained

Fortnite crafting is a new system to craft items using recipes to upgrade weapons. To do that you'll need both Fortnite crafting recipes and Fortnite crafting items, as well as some idea as how the whole process works - which we can help you with. There's a Primal theme running through Fortnite Season 6, so scavenging for materials in order to improve the slightly wonky weapons you find lying around fits in to this nicely.

If you've just started out then you're probably getting bombarded with prompts and hints about this system, and although this is just Fortnite trying to be helpful it can all get a bit confusing and overwhelming. That's why we're here with this Fortnite crafting guide, to offer a simple explanation for how to craft items in Fortnite, along with all the Fortnite crafting recipes you need to make every available weapon and item.

How to get crafting items in Fortnite

To get started with crafting items in Fortnite, you first need to find the required crafting ingredients to upgrade your weapon. These ingredients don't take up any space in your inventory, but are held in the crafting menu ready to be used. To produce Primal weapons you need Animal Bones, which can be collected after eliminating animals on the island or by breaking down skeletons, whereas to make classic weapons you need Mechanical Parts instead, which can be gathered by destroying vehicles including tractors and forklifts. You'll also find certain Fortnite characters who are willing to sell you animal bones or mechanical parts, to speed this process up.

How to craft items in Fortnite

Once you have the necessary ingredients, you then need to know how to craft items in Fortnite. Pull up your inventory screen (press up on the d-pad as default) and you'll see a separate Fortnite crafting tab you can move over to - any weapons in your inventory that can be crafted will have a small hammer icon next to them, and when highlighted you'll be shown your crafting options along with the ingredients required. If you have everything you need, simply follow the Craft prompt and you'll hammer out the new item.

What are the Fortnite crafting recipes

Now you know how the process works, you need Fortnite crafting recipes in order to create your weapon of choice. These can be seen through the crafting section of your inventory, but will only be displayed when you're already holding the base weapon and have highlighted it. If you want to plan in advance for the weapon you'd like to construct, then here are all of the Fortnite crafting recipes:

Makeshift and Primal differences in Fortnite

The key thing with crafting in Fortnite is that Primal weapons are more powerful, while Classic (or Mechanical) ones are more accurate. So, while you might not always get a chance to pick what parts you find, you might want to play to your strengths if you do find both animal and mechanical parts. Like fighting at range? Go for the precision of Classic weapons. Prefer to charge in and get up close? Primal all the way.

Makeshift and Primal Bow recipes in Fortnite

Makeshift Bow + 4 x Animal Bones = Primal Bow

Makeshift Bow + 4 x Mechanical Parts = Mechanical Bow





Primal Bow + 1 x Firefly Jar = Primal Flame Bow

Primal Bow + 1 x Gas Can = Primal Flame Bow

Primal Bow + 1 x Stink Sac (from a frog) = Primal Stink Bow

Primal Bow + 3 x Stink Fish = Primal Stink Bow





Mechanical Bow + 6 x Grenades = Mechanical Explosive Bow

Mechanical Bow + 2 x Shockwave Grenades = Mechanical Shockwave Bow

How to craft a Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite

The Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite will stop animals attacking you briefly. So it's good to have in a 'one less thing to worry about' kind of way. It's especially handy late game when you might not have the room to go around animals, or want to stay hidden somewhere you might be attacked by the local wildlife.

1 x Meat + 2 x Animal Bones = Hunter's Cloak

Makeshift and Primal Revolver recipes in Fortnite

Makeshift Revolver + 4 x Animal Bones = Primal Pistol

Makeshift Revolver + 4 x Mechanical Parts = Revolver

Makeshift and Primal Rifle recipes in Fortnite

Makeshift Rifle + 4 x Animal Bones = Primal Rifle

Makeshift Rifle + 4 x Mechanical Parts = Assault Rifle

Makeshift and Primal Shotgun recipes in Fortnite

Makeshift Shotgun + 4 x Animal Bones = Primal Shotgun

Makeshift Shotgun + 4 x Mechanical Parts = Pump Shotgun

Makeshift and Primal SMG recipes in Fortnite

Makeshift SMG + 4 x Animal Bones = Primal SMG

Makeshift SMG + 4 x Mechanical Parts = Submachine Gun

