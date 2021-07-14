Fortnite Alien trees locations - where to destroy Alien trees

Fortnite Alien trees have been sprouting up on the island, so if you want to curb this invasion then you need to destroy Alien trees. Sure, they may look pretty with their purple and blue glow, but nobody knows what damage they could be causing and this entry in the Fortnite Week 6 quests is here to help prevent a horticultural takeover. There are plenty of extraterrestrial events happening around Fortnite right now, which means knowing the best place to go for this task will give you a head start, so with that in mind here are all of the Fortnite Alien trees locations you need to know.

Fortnite Alien trees locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The main Fortnite Alien trees locations are at Holly Hatchery (formerly Holly Hedges), to the west side of the island. There are now a number of low-gravity biomes in that area, and each of them contains a multitude of Alien trees that look like purple and blue palm trees. These function in the same way as regular trees, in that if you chop them down you'll receive some wood materials in return, but the focus here is to destroy Alien trees in Fortnite. This point of interest is likely to get busy with galactic lumberjacks, so flatten five of the Fortnite Alien trees then get out of there.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are also plenty of growths found around the island such as those pictured above, which are either regular trees with purple leaves or purple and blue stalks emerging from the ground. At the time of writing we don't believe these count as Fortnite Alien trees for the purposes of this quest, but if that turns out to not be the case then we will update this guide accordingly.

