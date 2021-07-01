Fortnite Abductors explained – where to find them and how to deal damage near one

Fortnite Abductors are one of the many new features introduced to the game this season and are a crucial part of the Fortnite Mothership experience. The question is, how do you find Abductors in Fortnite to begin with? One of the latest challenges requires you to deal damage near one, but that's not going to happen if you have no idea where to look. So we're here to help with this guide on how to find Fortnite Abductors and exactly how they work.

Where to find Fortnite Abductors

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The main trick to finding Fortnite Abductors is simple; open your map! There will be three Abductors in every game, marked by the UFO icons on the map, and they always spawn above three random named places of interest. So this means that while Believer Beach and Pleasant Park may have an Abductor, landmarks will not because they're too small.

Their main mechanic is to beam you aboard the Mothership if you go inside the tractor beam they fire beneath them, which is all explained in the Mothership guide we linked in the intro. However, if you decide to land on top of the Fortnite Abductors instead, then you'll find some sweet loot, so it's always an option if you're looking for somewhere a little less populated.

For the challenge to "deal damage near an Abductor", make sure you check the map when the Battle Bus starts flying in. Identify the Abductor you want to land at – we'd recommend the earliest/closest one to the path of the bus, because that's the one likely to have the most players nearby – then fly down and grab a weapon as soon as you can. As long as you deal damage in and around the tractor beam, you should be golden.

