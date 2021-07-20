Where to find a Fortnite alien egg and mark it

You'll need to know where to find a Fortnite alien egg if you want to mark an alien egg for the week 7 legendary quests. There's two issues here: first you have to know where to look for them in Fortnite and, when you find one, you'll need to mark them without them hatching first.

While you can trust to luck - you only have to mark one after all - you might want to improve your chances if you're having problems finding an unhatched egg of your own to claim. So we've got a few options and locations here to make it easier to find a Fortnite alien egg and mark it.

Fortnite alien egg locations

(Image credit: Epic)

You'll find Fortnite alien eggs you can mark scattered all around the map but it can be a bit random. If you want to guarantee you'll find one when you drop in to save time looking then head to one of these locations, depending on where the circle allows:

1. Holly Hatchery alien egg location

(Image credit: Epic)

Otherwise known as Holly Hedges when the aliens haven't taken over. You'll find alien eggs here you can point at. We found ours around the outside of the central alien shielded building.

2. Hydro 16 alien egg

(Image credit: Epic)

You'll find some Fortnite alien eggs in Hydro 16, in the main building hanging from the overhead walkways. Make sure you go in at the ground level or you can hatch the eggs by accident if you walk over them.

Once you've found your alien egg all you need to do is tap left on the D-pad to mark it.

(Image credit: Epic)

If you find yourself unable to land near either of these places then don't worry. You can also improve your chances of finding a Fortnite alien egg by looking and listening out for chickens. An infected chicken will actually lay alien eggs, so if you can find one, and stay near it without drawing it's attention then you should see it eventually lay an egg. Just be carefully not to get too close as if it attacks you'll either end up killing it, or having the alien parasite jump ship to sit on your head. Which, while it means you get groovy alien powers, you'll lose the egg laying chicken.

