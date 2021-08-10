Fortnite Superman Quests - how to complete special quests for Clark Kent and unlock Superman items

The Fortnite Superman Quests are finally available, after lurking in the battle pass menu since the start of the season. This involves taking on quests for new NPCs that have appeared around the island, so you can then become a mild-mannered reporter and tick off the final tasks to unleash the Man of Steel. There are plenty of heroic rewards to unlock in Fortnite with these challenges, but they're tough if you don't know what you should be doing. That's why we're here to help you get up, up, and away, with all the information you need on the Fortnite Superman Quests.

Fortnite Superman Quests

There are five Fortnite Superman Quests in total to complete and unlock items, as follows:

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy (1)

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy (3)

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy (5)

Glide through rings as Clark Kent (5)

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent (1)

You won't unlock the Clark Kent outfit until you've completed five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy, so focus on doing those first.

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy in Fortnite

To kick off the Fortnite Superman Quests, you need to complete quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy, who are new Fortnite characters due to appear at the three locations marked above. However, at the time of writing they are not appearing in the game, so we'll update this information with their exact locations as soon as they start spawning.

In the mean time, players are reporting they can use Fortnite payphones to receive and complete quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy, so that's a handy workaround to use while Epic work on the bug preventing those NPCs from appearing.

Glide through rings as Clark Kent in Fortnite

One you've unlocked and equipped the Clark Kent outfit, you can move on to this part of the Fortnite Superman Quests. In the sky above Weeping Woods you'll see a line of five floating rings, which you need to glide through while using the Clark Kent outfit. Use your glider to float through the first four, then skydive down through the final ring to tick this one off.

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent in Fortnite

For this last entry in the Fortnite Superman Quests, you again need to have the Clark Kent outfit equipped, then head to one of the five Fortnite Phone booths locations marked on the map above.

Beside the gas station west of Holly Hedges West of the clock tower in Craggy Cliffs On the gas station forecourt east of Corny Complex In front of the Detective Agency at Retail Row Near the bus stop on the west side of Misty Meadows

Once you've arrived at the Phone booth, simply interact with it and you'll change into Superman to complete the quest.

Fortnite Superman Quests rewards

Completing Fortnite Superman Quests will unlock the following rewards:

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy (1) - Call to Action Emoticon

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy (3) - Superman Shield Spray

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy (5) - Clark Kent Outfit

Glide through rings as Clark Kent (5) - Daily Planet Back Bling

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent (1) - Secret Identity Emote and Superman Cape Back Bling

Once you've unlocked the built-in Secret Identity Emote, you can use the option in your locker to choose to start each match as either Clark Kent or Superman.

There are also additional Superman rewards available for completing Epic Fortnite quests during the season, which gets you the following items:

Complete Epic Quests (63) - Kal-El's Cape Glider

Complete Epic Quests (68) - Superman Banner

Complete Epic Quests (73) - The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

Complete Epic Quests (78) - Solitude Striker Pickaxe

Complete Epic Quests (84) - Shadow Styles for Clark Kent, Daily Planet Back Bling ("Late Edition"), Superman Cape Back Bling, and Solitude Striker Pickaxe

