I've been searching for the best Superman games after watching the new James Gunn movie – here are my 7 favorites

Picking the best Superman games out there isn't easy, in part because the Man of Steel just can't seem to get many good ones. It's become something of a meme that Superman games are pretty rare, and even when they do happen, they're not usually good. In fact, some of those games, like Superman 64, have unfortunately gone down in history as some of the worst of all time, despite the reality that many of the best Batman games rank as some of the greatest superhero experiences a person can have. Even I admit that Superman has yet to get his equivalent of an Arkham-level experience, but having come out of Supes' new movie, I was nonetheless determined to see how close I could get to that basic Kryptonian fantasy.

With that in mind, I went back through my old games library and began picking out the best Superman games I could find – though that immediately comes with some caveats. As is well-known, the big blue Boy Scout isn't exactly burdened with an excess of modern classics, but there are still some options out there. In fact, if you're less concerned with Clark Kent specifically and just want the whole flight-and-might superhero fantasy without a strong need for DC branding and lore, that immediately opens up your options. Alternatively, if you don't need Superman to be the starring character, there's plenty of great DC games where he's part of an ensemble cast with the Justice League and other heroes.

With that in mind, if you want to throw on a cape and soar into action, these are the seven best Superman games (or at least, those games that fulfill the Superman dream) that you can find out there. God knows it's a catalogue we hope gets expanded on if DC ever plans on making some new games with Clark Kent.

7. Superman Returns

(Image credit: EA / Warner Bros)

Developer: EA

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PS2, Xbox, Nintendo DS

OK, we're starting off with a game that isn't great exactly – our ancient Superman Returns review has mixed feelings – but if you want the essential Superman fantasy, with the Man of Steel himself in the starring role, the adaptation of the 2006 movie of the same name is probably about as good as it gets. You'll need to dig out an old second-hand console or emulator to try it out, but if you do, you'll have the chance to see what's possible as the Last Son of Krypton.

This is an open world game that's really all about controlling your power, rather than building it up over time – an interesting take on gameplay, to say the least. You're completely invincible and wielding god-like power from the beginning, and the goal is more about using it intelligently and creatively. It's the city of Metropolis that has the health bar, and its your goal to keep it safe while balancing your stamina with occasional flights into the stratosphere for a fresh dose of restorative sunlight. If you're ready for more unconventional superhero game design, this one might appeal.

6. Superfly VR

(Image credit: Loco Motion Devs)

Developer: Loco Motion Devs

Platform(s): Vive, Oculus, Meta

It's not a Superman game, but it's a great chance at a Superhero experience, even more so than the Justice League VR game. VR is clearly still only for a lucky few, but those who have access to this one should definitely give it a try, especially if you enjoyed the free Spider-Man webslinging game.

Superfly gives you numerous potential powers to build your own superhero to taste, and with numerous flight options along with super speed and more, it's pretty easy to build yourself into a lookalike Kryptonian and go soaring through this open world city, battling robots and villains as you do so.

5. UNDEFEATED

(Image credit: Indie-us Games)

Developers: Indie-us Games, UNDEFEATED Games

Platform(s): PC, PS5

This free game is more of a thought exercise and indie experiment on how a Superman game might play, and leans hard on the purist possible power fantasy. As a sunglasses-sporting superhero, you dash around a city at lightning speed, knocking down armored goons, kicking meteorites out of the sky, and occasionally having a battle with some other enhanced metahumans.

Undefeated is very lean as games go, but considering it's free, I would treat it more as a demo for a game that doesn't actually exist. That being said, considering that there's been some interest around it since release that caused it to get a PS5 port, it's also possible that there's something more substantive coming down the pipeline and that this really was a proof of concept.

4. The Death and Return of Superman

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Platform(s): SNES, Sega Genesis

Let's get back to the Man of Steel, and this near-forgotten classic from the mid-nineties. For those who love side-scrolling beat-em-ups like Streets of Rage, Final Fight and the more modern Scott Pilgrim game, this robust take on one of the most iconic Superman comics of all time might really appeal.

TDaRoS isn't exactly breaking any new ground – it's a pretty cut-and-dried example of its genre – but it's colourful and fun to play, and certainly well made, even if it's not especially inventive. If you're a big fan of retro gaming and 90's culture, this brawler might be the one for you, even if it didn't make it onto our list of the best Sega Genesis games.

3. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Developer: Dimps

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

I know, I know, comparing Superman and Dragon Ball in any context is liable to bring down the wrath of both fanbases on my head, but this isn't a conversation about which is better! I'm simply saying that this kind of power fantasy – fast flight, super strength, firing beams of energy, battling other superpowered beings – is not unique to Superman, and that Xenoverse 2 handles it very well.

Because it really does! This is one of those sequels where you don't need to play the first one if you have this, but it's a fun fighting game where you're given unlimited flight and a whole range of powers you can slot in and out of your custom character. In fact, there's literal discussions in the community about how to recreate Superman's powerset exactly!

2. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

(Image credit: WB Games)

Developer: Traveller's Tales

Platform(s): PC, Wii U, PS3, Xbox 360, PS Vita, Wii, iOS, Android

There's no shortage of Lego games adapting DC comics right now, and there'll almost certainly be more to come in the future, but most of them include a playable Superman – and of those that do, the best is probably the second Batman game. Our Lego Batman 2 review was pretty glowing, and the arguments made for it still hold up today.

On a broad level, you probably know what to expect from a modern Lego game: a fun adventure romp through a sillier version of whatever world it's set place in, building and breaking your way through open levels to find secrets and defeat enemies. Superman's unlocked simply by completing the fifth level on the main campaign, so it won't take you long to get those red trunks. Just keep in mind that controlling his flight path isn't the easiest thing in the world…

1. Injustice 2

(Image credit: DC)

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

You could arguably put both Injustice games on this list, but for clarity, we'll focus on the second one (definitely the better of the two). A fighting game from the team behind the new Mortal Kombat games, Injustice 2 is set in a parallel universe where Supes himself has become a tyrant king.

The first game is focused on the Justice League we know and love coming in to dethrone him, but 2 is about a new force coming in to threaten the resistance's attempt to rebuild society, forcing them to bring Dark Superman back into action. Story aside, it's just a really good fighting game on any terms, with a huge cast of DC characters to play as – and more besides, if you get the DLC.

