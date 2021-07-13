Fortnite Prepper Supplies - where to place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed's Farm

Looking to place Fortnite Prepper Supplies at Hayseed's Farm? That's the objective for one of the legendary Fortnite Week 6 quests, but it's not easy to complete for one main reason; Hayseed's Farm is technically a brand new location. The area formerly known as Steel Farm has become Hayseed's Farm after Farmer Steel got abducted, so the sudden name change (and likelihood it'll revert back if Farmer Steel returns) can confuse a lot of players in Fortnite. Even if you are a little bewildered by the name change and you're not sure where to go to place Fortnite Prepper Supplies at Hayseed's Farm, keep reading because we've got all the possible locations.

Fortnite Prepper Supplies locations

To kick off your Fortnite Prepper Supplies hunt, you need to make your way to Hayseed's Farm. This used to be called Steel Farm, but now Farmer Hayseed has replaced Farmer Steel after his abduction. Just in case you get lost along the way, it's to the northeast of Corny Complex on the other side of the river.

Once at the farm, there are a total of five Fortnite Prepper Supplies locations to visit, where you'll need to interact with the stacks of supplies in order to complete them. All five are highlighted on the map below:

Here are further details to help you locate and complete your Fortnite Prepper Supplies run:

At the side of the road by the entrance to the farm track, near the gas station Halfway up the track to the farmhouse, next to a large rock near some trees Next to the small wooden bridge going over the river to Corny Complex By the main entrance to the farmhouse on the north side of the building At the edge of the southern corn field, behind the tractor and hay bales

Find all the locations and interact with them to place the Prepper Supplies and you'll quickly tick off this challenge.

