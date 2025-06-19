How to do the Rematch Alley Oop and other skills

Trying to figure out how to do the Rematch Alley Oop achievement? It’s worth 10 Points on Xbox or Bronze trophy for PlayStation 5, so worth taking a few minutes to complete – and with our help, you probably won’t even need that long. We’ve also got all the other available skill moves at launch, and will add to the list as the game evolves, in your Rematch Alley Oop guide.

How to get the Rematch Alley Oop achievement

The Rematch Alley Oop achievement tasks you with assisting a team-mate’s goal by playing them a pass off the wall. There are two ways we recommend completing this:

1. The most obvious is to aim a hard pass off one of the side walls, by holding down Square/B and using the mini-map to track a team-mate’s position. Aim and time it right and it’ll set them up neatly in the penalty area to blast the ball home, and secure your achievement.

2. Surprisingly, the easier way is to deliberately misguide a shot on goal. Aim over or wide and if a team-mate puts away the rebound then you still earn the achievement. You may get some sarcastic calls of “Good job” for your troubles, but once the Alley Oop is secured you can go back to playing normally.

Full list of Rematch skill moves

The full list of Rematch skill moves is incredibly sparse at the moment, but we’ll update them as new ones are added in future patches. Here’s your lot for the time being:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Trick PS5 Xbox Series X Curling shot Left stick + R2 Left stick + RT Lob pushball R1+X RB+A Light tap Square+X X+A Lob light tap Square+X+R1 X+A+RB

Full list of Rematch achievements

Want to unlock some other goodies after completing Alley Oops? Below is the complete list of Rematch achievements.