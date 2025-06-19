How to do the Rematch Alley Oop and other skills
Nail the Alley Oop then see the complete Rematch achievements list
Trying to figure out how to do the Rematch Alley Oop achievement? It’s worth 10 Points on Xbox or Bronze trophy for PlayStation 5, so worth taking a few minutes to complete – and with our help, you probably won’t even need that long. We’ve also got all the other available skill moves at launch, and will add to the list as the game evolves, in your Rematch Alley Oop guide.
How to get the Rematch Alley Oop achievement
The Rematch Alley Oop achievement tasks you with assisting a team-mate’s goal by playing them a pass off the wall. There are two ways we recommend completing this:
1. The most obvious is to aim a hard pass off one of the side walls, by holding down Square/B and using the mini-map to track a team-mate’s position. Aim and time it right and it’ll set them up neatly in the penalty area to blast the ball home, and secure your achievement.
2. Surprisingly, the easier way is to deliberately misguide a shot on goal. Aim over or wide and if a team-mate puts away the rebound then you still earn the achievement. You may get some sarcastic calls of “Good job” for your troubles, but once the Alley Oop is secured you can go back to playing normally.
Full list of Rematch skill moves
The full list of Rematch skill moves is incredibly sparse at the moment, but we’ll update them as new ones are added in future patches. Here’s your lot for the time being:
Trick
PS5
Xbox Series X
Curling shot
Left stick + R2
Left stick + RT
Lob pushball
R1+X
RB+A
Light tap
Square+X
X+A
Lob light tap
Square+X+R1
X+A+RB
Full list of Rematch achievements
Want to unlock some other goodies after completing Alley Oops? Below is the complete list of Rematch achievements.
- Making history: The beginning of an amazing career.
- It’s just a game: Complete the prologue.
- Goal!: Score your first goal.
- Serial scorer: Score 30 goals.
- Golden boot: Score 100 goals.
- Acrobat: Score a goal with an acrobatic volley shoot.
- Pinball: Score a goal off the posts.
- Hats off: Score a hat trick.
- Marathon runner: Run 42,195km.
- Ultra trail: Run 170km.
- Not in my house!: As goalkeeper, perform a save.
- Rampart: As goalkeeper, perform 30 saves.
- Golden gloves: As goalkeeper, perform 100 saves.
- Guardian angel: As goalkeeper, save a shot on target in overtime.
- Team first!: Deliver your first assist.
- Vista: Deliver 30 assists.
- Maestro: Deliver 100 assists.
- Make them shine: Deliver an assist leading to an equalizer.
- Post to post: Deliver an assist as goalkeeper.
- Eyes closed: Deliver an assist with a no look pass.
- Alley-oop: Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall.
- Versatile: Deliver an assist, score a goal and perform a save in the same match.
- New look: Customize an outfit slot on a character.
- Shopping: Acquire your first item.
- Fashion victim: Collect 15 items.
- Starting block: Win your first match.
- Clean sheet: Win a match without conceding any goals.
- Competitor: Win your first ranked match.
- Winner: Win 30 matches in any game mode.
- The special one: Win the MVP award for the first time.
- Can’t lose: Win 3 matches in a row.
- Pro: Reach level 10.
- Expert: Reach level 30.
- Power of friendship: Complete a match with at least 1 player in your squad.
- Back on track: Complete your first workshop.
- Mr fundamentals: Complete 5 workshops with bronze medals minimum.
- No pain no gain: Complete 5 workshops with gold medals.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.