How to unlock titles in Rematch
Expand the Rocket League style kickabout further with our Rematch titles guide
Rematch titles are one of many in-game elements that feel just a tad, well, obscure. French developer Sloclap has produced its own lingo for Rematch, meaning that you also need to become versed in terms such as Quants and Blocks and Get Back In Goal, Dude. We’ve got you covered though. Dip into our Rematch unlockables guide to see how Quants and Blocks work, or keep it here for a swift understanding of Rematch titles.
What on earth are Rematch titles?
Rematch Titles are a visual overlay that sits beneath your name on menu screens. It’s text-based bling, basically. And it’s highly sought-after. Just as people want the most colourful Ultimate Team teams or best FC 25 kits, so the Rematch audience is already trying to hunt down ways to outstyle their online opponents. Rematch titles are just one element of that.
How can I unlock Rematch titles?
This part is a mystery so far. More than 25 Rematch titles are available, but Sloclap hasn’t revealed exactly how to get them. With three exceptions: you start off with Newbie, while Joga Bonito is only available as part of the Ronaldinho bundle from the in-game store. It costs 1,000 Quants. The Blazon title and player background is also winging its way to those who pre-ordered the Rematch Elite Edition.
Is there a full Rematch titles list?
Yep, and we’ll add details as they emerge. For example, there’s a strong rumour that The Berlin wall will come packaged with Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Here’s the Rematch titles list as of Wednesday, June 25.
Title
How to unlock
AFK
TBC
Big-game player
TBC
Cap-tied
TBC
The Ballon d’or
TBC
Fox in the box
TBC
Caught sleeping
TBC
Cool kid
TBC
District bully
TBC
Drawer’s sharpest knife
TBC
From zero to KO
TBC
Gotta go fast
TBC
King of the world
TBC
Newbie
Default at launch
Play maker
TBC
Senior bamboozler
TBC
Speed runner
TBC
The 12th man
TBC
The GOAT
TBC
Water boy
TBC
World’s champion
TBC
First on the pitch
TBC
Joga Bonito Ronaldinho
Bundle
The Berlin wall
TBC
Kobs
TBC
The seafarer
TBC
Few leagues under the seas
TBC
Release the kraken
TBC
Blazon Elite Edition
Pre-order
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.