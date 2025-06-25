Recommended reading

How to unlock titles in Rematch

Expand the Rocket League style kickabout further with our Rematch titles guide

Rematch
Rematch titles are one of many in-game elements that feel just a tad, well, obscure. French developer Sloclap has produced its own lingo for Rematch, meaning that you also need to become versed in terms such as Quants and Blocks and Get Back In Goal, Dude. We’ve got you covered though. Dip into our Rematch unlockables guide to see how Quants and Blocks work, or keep it here for a swift understanding of Rematch titles.

What on earth are Rematch titles?

The Ronaldinho bundle available in the Rematch store

Rematch Titles are a visual overlay that sits beneath your name on menu screens. It’s text-based bling, basically. And it’s highly sought-after. Just as people want the most colourful Ultimate Team teams or best FC 25 kits, so the Rematch audience is already trying to hunt down ways to outstyle their online opponents. Rematch titles are just one element of that.

How can I unlock Rematch titles?

Ronaldinho is the first real-life player to be made available in Rematch

This part is a mystery so far. More than 25 Rematch titles are available, but Sloclap hasn’t revealed exactly how to get them. With three exceptions: you start off with Newbie, while Joga Bonito is only available as part of the Ronaldinho bundle from the in-game store. It costs 1,000 Quants. The Blazon title and player background is also winging its way to those who pre-ordered the Rematch Elite Edition.

Is there a full Rematch titles list?

Ronaldinho takes a shot at goal in Rematch

Yep, and we’ll add details as they emerge. For example, there’s a strong rumour that The Berlin wall will come packaged with Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Here’s the Rematch titles list as of Wednesday, June 25.

Title

How to unlock

AFK

TBC

Big-game player

TBC

Cap-tied

TBC

The Ballon d’or

TBC

Fox in the box

TBC

Caught sleeping

TBC

Cool kid

TBC

District bully

TBC

Drawer’s sharpest knife

TBC

From zero to KO

TBC

Gotta go fast

TBC

King of the world

TBC

Newbie

Default at launch

Play maker

TBC

Senior bamboozler

TBC

Speed runner

TBC

The 12th man

TBC

The GOAT

TBC

Water boy

TBC

World’s champion

TBC

First on the pitch

TBC

Joga Bonito Ronaldinho

Bundle

The Berlin wall

TBC

Kobs

TBC

The seafarer

TBC

Few leagues under the seas

TBC

Release the kraken

TBC

Blazon Elite Edition

Pre-order

Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

