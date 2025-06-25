How to unlock titles in Rematch

Rematch titles are one of many in-game elements that feel just a tad, well, obscure. French developer Sloclap has produced its own lingo for Rematch, meaning that you also need to become versed in terms such as Quants and Blocks and Get Back In Goal, Dude. We’ve got you covered though. Dip into our Rematch unlockables guide to see how Quants and Blocks work, or keep it here for a swift understanding of Rematch titles.

What on earth are Rematch titles?

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Rematch Titles are a visual overlay that sits beneath your name on menu screens. It’s text-based bling, basically. And it’s highly sought-after. Just as people want the most colourful Ultimate Team teams or best FC 25 kits, so the Rematch audience is already trying to hunt down ways to outstyle their online opponents. Rematch titles are just one element of that.

How can I unlock Rematch titles?

(Image credit: Sloclap)

This part is a mystery so far. More than 25 Rematch titles are available, but Sloclap hasn’t revealed exactly how to get them. With three exceptions: you start off with Newbie, while Joga Bonito is only available as part of the Ronaldinho bundle from the in-game store. It costs 1,000 Quants. The Blazon title and player background is also winging its way to those who pre-ordered the Rematch Elite Edition.

Is there a full Rematch titles list?

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Yep, and we’ll add details as they emerge. For example, there’s a strong rumour that The Berlin wall will come packaged with Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Here’s the Rematch titles list as of Wednesday, June 25.