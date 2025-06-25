‘Does Rematch have Crossplay?’ is the second most common question surrounding Sloclap’s arcade kickabout at launch, only beaten by ‘will someone please please please pass me the ball?’. Joking aside, being able to play Rematch across PC and consoles is a much-repeated community request. Sadly, you can’t… yet. But it is coming, as we’ll outline further in our Rematch Crossplay guide.

Can I play Rematch using Crossplay right now?

No, and it’s also worth noting that the Rocket-League-like footy game is only available on PC and current-gen consoles. Sorry, PS4 and Xbox One owners. But even without Crossplay for the moment, it’s well worth a look. The Sifu developer’s sports debut plays very differently to EA FC 25, with sneaky skills and other tricks to master – as outlined in our Rematch alley oop guide.

When is Crossplay coming to Rematch?

Thankfully, Crossplay is on its way to Rematch, hopefully at some point later in the summer. “Crossplay is our absolute highest priority,” says the French studio. “We’re committed to delivering this feature swiftly, and we’ll share a more precise deadline as soon as possible.” For now the team is also juggling stability improvements, bug fixes and occasional lag issues, so August or September feels like a realistic time frame.

Why was Crossplay not included from day one?

Over to Sloclap again for the answer to that one: “We did our utmost to include crossplay at launch, but Rematch is the studio’s first crossplay title, and we faced unforeseen technical complexities which prevented us from having this feature ready in time. We should have communicated as soon as it became apparent that crossplay wouldn’t be available at launch, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience and frustration it caused to some of our players.”

What other Rematch features are on the way?

As explained in our Rematch unlockables guide, Season 0 is split into three chapters. Pre-Season is underway now, with Qualifiers starting on July 10, and the Championship stage kicking off on July 31. Tournaments and leaderboards are on the way, along with AI-powered opponents in order to help improve your skills. “Our general objective is to keep adding depth and granularity to our mechanics, to make the game as interesting as possible in a competitive environment,” says Sloclap.

Looking for additional help? Then check out our general Rematch tips along with more specific pointers for being a Rematch Goalkeeper.

