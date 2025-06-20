Rematch Goalkeeper guide to help you keep clean sheets

The Rematch Goalkeeper position carries more pressure than anywhere out on pitch – and it’s also the game’s most challenging. That doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with it. Leave the box in Rematch to immediately become a rush keeper, or fling yourself around to make crazy saves. Most importantly, guarantee yourself clean sheets in no time with our swift-yet-detailed Rematch Goalkeeper guide.

Rematch Goalkeeper position: the basics

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Here’s the stuff you need to know before your first fixture as a Rematch Goalkeeper…

You stand up to shots by holding R2/RT, and dive by holding triangle/Y and pushing the left stick in the required direction.

Leave the area and your goalie gloves disappear, just like the ‘rush goalie’ days of your youth. This immediately changes your position from goalkeeper to sweeper.

The keeper rotates after every goal. So be patient when it’s your turn – you’ll be back out on pitch soon enough.

Rematch Goalkeeper position: improving your skills

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Starting to feel confident? This is our recommended path from Championship level to Premier League…

Pass the ball, don’t hoof it. You’ll rarely score by shooting from your own box, and team-wide build-up play creates more scoring opportunities than punting possession away.

Both goalkeepers and sweepers have infinite stamina. That means that when the ball is in the opposition half it’s usually safe to move up to the halfway line to provide an option for your team to maintain possession. Just make sure you sprint back to your area if an opponent makes a successful tackle.

Be aware of ball warping – and pay attention even if you think you’ve failed to save a shot. As an example, you can dive towards the top corner, figure that you’re a couple of feet away from the ball, and then have it magically appear in your hands – then miss out on a counter attack opportunity due to the dip in concentration. Every split-second matters in Rematch.

Rematch Goalkeeper position: advanced techniques

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Hit Rematch Level 5 and you can participate in ranked matches. These three tips will see you right once you're mixing with the elite.