All Rematch unlockables and how much they cost

Rematch Unlockables enable you to overhaul the new football game with fresh vanity items, stadiums, and even players such as Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. There are two ways to earn new Rematch content, and some of the elite additions do make it tempting to get your wallet out. So, as with WWE 2K25 MyFaction, we recommend analysing the list below in detail before you go shedding pounds or dollars. See all the rewards on offer in our Rematch Unlockables guide.

Rematch Blocks and Quants explained

Rematch Blocks and Quants are the game’s in-game currency. Blocks are generally earned through play, while Quants can be purchased from the store – and are therefore usually required for elite items. For instance, Ronaldinho – the first real player available in Rematch – can only be purchased with 1,000 Quants. To give you a rough idea of actual pricing, 1,100 Quants cost $9.99, or £7.99. You can find a full pricing list at the end of this guide.

How to get Rematch Unlockables

There are two different types of Rematch Unlockables. The first set are items acquired by gaining in-game XP, using a traditional Battle Pass system – and, just like the FC 25 Premium Pass, you can earn extra goodies by purchasing the Captain Pass. It costs 1,000 Quants. These types of items are split across three campaigns. Pre-Season is underway now, with Qualifiers kicking off on Thursday, July 10, and the Rematch Championship starting on Thursday, July 31.

Each Rematch season chapter features two branching paths. Gaining XP and levelling up also grants you green Tier Tokens (one per level), which are used to fill three, four or five wedges on each slot on the path. Progressing along one path doesn’t lock you out of the other, and you can alternate between paths, or go back to one after completing the other, as you earn enough Tier Tokens to do so.

The second type of Rematch Unlockable is exclusive to the in-game store, with additional players and other vanity items available for direct purchase. So far there are only four items available, one of which is Ronaldinho, but that list is sure to be expanded across the summer. Again, scroll to the foot of this guide for the current list.

Rematch Pre-Season unlockables

Rematch Pre-Season unlockables are available right now. If you’re just getting started with Sloclap’s arcade kickabout, be sure to dip into our Rematch Alley Oop and Rematch goalkeeper guides to hoover up XP even faster.

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 0 unlockables

Line stadium item (Premium)

World’s Champion card background (Premium)

Training Day long-sleeved top (Premium)

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 1 unlockables

Dune top pattern

Trio shoes (Premium)

500x Blocks

Camper cap (Premium)

Water Day stadium

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 2A unlockables

Zag-Zig bottoms (Premium)

500x Blocks

Zig-Zag long-sleeved shirt (Premium)

Wind Night stadium

Chin Cut beard style (Premium)

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 2B unlockables

Jungle Boogie pattern

Dynamic Duo socks (Premium)

Jungle Bright stadium

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 3A unlockables

Fighter gloves

Lez Go celebration

Desert stadium

Desert Cut short-sleeved shirt (Premium)

100 Quants

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 3B unlockables

Oroville shinpads

100x Quants (Premium)

Unity Sports cap

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 4B unlockables

The Tree win pose

Ripple shoes (Premium)

Cargo bottoms (Premium)

Solar Day stadium

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 5 unlockables

Rematch Pre-Season Slot 4A unlockables

100x Quants (Premium)

Frizzy Mohawk hairstyle (Premium)

Nourek shinpads

Space stadium (Premium)

Climber Pants pattern (Premium)

Rematch Qualifiers unlockables

Rematch Qualifiers unlockables can be earned in game from Thursday, July 10 onwards. Note that you need to complete at least one Pre-Season unlockables path in order to access the Qualifiers.

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 1 unlockables

Body Builder win pose (Premium)

Mountains stadium

Oversized bottoms

Neat Trim beard style (Premium)

Strike stadium

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 2A unlockables

100x Quants (Premium)

Parka jacket (Premium)

Mittens gloves

Bucket Flames hat (Premium)

500x Blocks

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 2B unlockables

Zipper jacket (Premium)

500x Blocks

Goatee beard style

Out Latte hat (Premium)

Saturnus shoes (Premium)

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 3 unlockables

Wavy beard style

Shredder bottoms (Premium)

Hexagon pattern

Sweaty bottoms (Premium)

Jerky stadium item

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 4B unlockables

Diamond Pants pattern

100x Quants

CartWheel celebration (Premium)

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 4A unlockables

Rip Zag short-sleeved shirt (Premium)

Pistolero win pose

Sock And Roll socks (Premium)

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 5 unlockables

Pinky gloves

Jogger shorts (Premium)

Zigzag shoes (Premium)

Rematch Qualifiers Slot 6 unlockables

100x Quants (Premium)

Diamond top pattern (Premium)

Old League long-sleeved shirt (Premium)

Trophy Lover win pose (Premium)

Arcarius gloves

Rematch Championship unlockables

The Rematch Championship stage runs from July 31, 2025 to September 15, 2025. Rest assured that even if you’re a latecomer to the joys of Rematch, you can still access all Pre-Season and Qualifiers rewards across those dates, too.

Rematch Championship Slot 1 unlockables

Pitcher hat

100x Quants (Premium)

Total Wrap socks (Premium)

Strike Force short-sleeved shirt (Premium)

Reverance celebration (Premium)

Rematch Championship Slot 2A unlockables

Dixence shinpads

Orbis shoes (Premium)

Capri bottoms

Cyclist gloves

100x Quants

Rematch Championship Slot 2B unlockables

500x Blocks (Premium)

Three Strikes hairstyle

Official shorts

El Cajon shinpads (Premium)

Daron beard style (Premium)

Rematch Championship Slot 3A unlockables

500x Blocks (Premium)

Dream Catcher gloves (Premium)

Hexagon pattern

Rematch Championship Slot 3B unlockables

Springbok socks

Split Cardi short-sleeved shirt (Premium)

Confettis win pose (Premium)

Schoolkid cap (Premium)

500x Blocks

Rematch Championship Slot 4A unlockables

Mica shinpads

100x Quants (Premium)

Parisian hat (Premium)

Diver bottoms (Premium)

High Five celebration (Premium)

Rematch Championship Slot 4B unlockables

100x Quants

Space Buns hairstyle (Premium)

Gallic Stripes pattern

Rematch Championship Slot 5 unlockables

Urban Mob long-sleeved shirt (Premium)

500x Blocks

Ring Pony Tail hairstyle (Premium)

Hexagon stadium item (Premium)

Zealot shoes (Premium)

Rematch Store unlockables and prices

Below are all the current Rematch Store unlockables, and what they cost. The list is expected to grow significantly over the summer of 2025, so keep this page bookmarked. When you see ‘R*’ it denotes that these specific items come packaged exclusively with Ronaldinho.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Item Type Cost (Quants) Cost (Blocks) Ronaldinho* Player 1,000 N/A Joga Bonito Profile Frame *R N/A Joga Bonito Theme *R N/A Tight curls Hairstyle 300 1,800 New Wave Gloves 200 1,200 Cat Strike Hat 200 1,200 Flash Forward Shoes 500 3,000

Rematch Store Currency Costs

Below are how much Quants cost on the Rematch Store, as of Monday, June 23.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Quants UK Price US Price 500 £3.99 $6.99 1,100 £7.99 $9.99 2,400 £15.99 $19.99 4,500 £28.99 $34.99

