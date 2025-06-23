All Rematch unlockables and how much they cost
Spend your Blocks and Quants wisely with our Rematch unlockables list
Rematch Unlockables enable you to overhaul the new football game with fresh vanity items, stadiums, and even players such as Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. There are two ways to earn new Rematch content, and some of the elite additions do make it tempting to get your wallet out. So, as with WWE 2K25 MyFaction, we recommend analysing the list below in detail before you go shedding pounds or dollars. See all the rewards on offer in our Rematch Unlockables guide.
Rematch Blocks and Quants explained
Rematch Blocks and Quants are the game’s in-game currency. Blocks are generally earned through play, while Quants can be purchased from the store – and are therefore usually required for elite items. For instance, Ronaldinho – the first real player available in Rematch – can only be purchased with 1,000 Quants. To give you a rough idea of actual pricing, 1,100 Quants cost $9.99, or £7.99. You can find a full pricing list at the end of this guide.
How to get Rematch Unlockables
There are two different types of Rematch Unlockables. The first set are items acquired by gaining in-game XP, using a traditional Battle Pass system – and, just like the FC 25 Premium Pass, you can earn extra goodies by purchasing the Captain Pass. It costs 1,000 Quants. These types of items are split across three campaigns. Pre-Season is underway now, with Qualifiers kicking off on Thursday, July 10, and the Rematch Championship starting on Thursday, July 31.
Each Rematch season chapter features two branching paths. Gaining XP and levelling up also grants you green Tier Tokens (one per level), which are used to fill three, four or five wedges on each slot on the path. Progressing along one path doesn’t lock you out of the other, and you can alternate between paths, or go back to one after completing the other, as you earn enough Tier Tokens to do so.
The second type of Rematch Unlockable is exclusive to the in-game store, with additional players and other vanity items available for direct purchase. So far there are only four items available, one of which is Ronaldinho, but that list is sure to be expanded across the summer. Again, scroll to the foot of this guide for the current list.
Rematch Pre-Season unlockables
Rematch Pre-Season unlockables are available right now. If you’re just getting started with Sloclap’s arcade kickabout, be sure to dip into our Rematch Alley Oop and Rematch goalkeeper guides to hoover up XP even faster.
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 0 unlockables
- Line stadium item (Premium)
- World’s Champion card background (Premium)
- Training Day long-sleeved top (Premium)
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 1 unlockables
- Dune top pattern
- Trio shoes (Premium)
- 500x Blocks
- Camper cap (Premium)
- Water Day stadium
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 2A unlockables
- Zag-Zig bottoms (Premium)
- 500x Blocks
- Zig-Zag long-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- Wind Night stadium
- Chin Cut beard style (Premium)
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 2B unlockables
- Jungle Boogie pattern
- Dynamic Duo socks (Premium)
- Jungle Bright stadium
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 3A unlockables
- Fighter gloves
- Lez Go celebration
- Desert stadium
- Desert Cut short-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- 100 Quants
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 3B unlockables
- Oroville shinpads
- 100x Quants (Premium)
- Unity Sports cap
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 4B unlockables
- The Tree win pose
- Ripple shoes (Premium)
- Cargo bottoms (Premium)
- Solar Day stadium
- Rematch Pre-Season Slot 5 unlockables
Rematch Pre-Season Slot 4A unlockables
- 100x Quants (Premium)
- Frizzy Mohawk hairstyle (Premium)
- Nourek shinpads
- Space stadium (Premium)
- Climber Pants pattern (Premium)
Rematch Qualifiers unlockables
Rematch Qualifiers unlockables can be earned in game from Thursday, July 10 onwards. Note that you need to complete at least one Pre-Season unlockables path in order to access the Qualifiers.
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 1 unlockables
- Body Builder win pose (Premium)
- Mountains stadium
- Oversized bottoms
- Neat Trim beard style (Premium)
- Strike stadium
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 2A unlockables
- 100x Quants (Premium)
- Parka jacket (Premium)
- Mittens gloves
- Bucket Flames hat (Premium)
- 500x Blocks
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 2B unlockables
- Zipper jacket (Premium)
- 500x Blocks
- Goatee beard style
- Out Latte hat (Premium)
- Saturnus shoes (Premium)
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 3 unlockables
- Wavy beard style
- Shredder bottoms (Premium)
- Hexagon pattern
- Sweaty bottoms (Premium)
- Jerky stadium item
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 4B unlockables
- Diamond Pants pattern
- 100x Quants
- CartWheel celebration (Premium)
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 4A unlockables
- Rip Zag short-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- Pistolero win pose
- Sock And Roll socks (Premium)
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 5 unlockables
- Pinky gloves
- Jogger shorts (Premium)
- Zigzag shoes (Premium)
Rematch Qualifiers Slot 6 unlockables
- 100x Quants (Premium)
- Diamond top pattern (Premium)
- Old League long-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- Trophy Lover win pose (Premium)
- Arcarius gloves
Rematch Championship unlockables
The Rematch Championship stage runs from July 31, 2025 to September 15, 2025. Rest assured that even if you’re a latecomer to the joys of Rematch, you can still access all Pre-Season and Qualifiers rewards across those dates, too.
Rematch Championship Slot 1 unlockables
- Pitcher hat
- 100x Quants (Premium)
- Total Wrap socks (Premium)
- Strike Force short-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- Reverance celebration (Premium)
Rematch Championship Slot 2A unlockables
- Dixence shinpads
- Orbis shoes (Premium)
- Capri bottoms
- Cyclist gloves
- 100x Quants
Rematch Championship Slot 2B unlockables
- 500x Blocks (Premium)
- Three Strikes hairstyle
- Official shorts
- El Cajon shinpads (Premium)
- Daron beard style (Premium)
Rematch Championship Slot 3A unlockables
- 500x Blocks (Premium)
- Dream Catcher gloves (Premium)
- Hexagon pattern
Rematch Championship Slot 3B unlockables
- Springbok socks
- Split Cardi short-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- Confettis win pose (Premium)
- Schoolkid cap (Premium)
- 500x Blocks
Rematch Championship Slot 4A unlockables
- Mica shinpads
- 100x Quants (Premium)
- Parisian hat (Premium)
- Diver bottoms (Premium)
- High Five celebration (Premium)
Rematch Championship Slot 4B unlockables
- 100x Quants
- Space Buns hairstyle (Premium)
- Gallic Stripes pattern
Rematch Championship Slot 5 unlockables
- Urban Mob long-sleeved shirt (Premium)
- 500x Blocks
- Ring Pony Tail hairstyle (Premium)
- Hexagon stadium item (Premium)
- Zealot shoes (Premium)
Rematch Store unlockables and prices
Below are all the current Rematch Store unlockables, and what they cost. The list is expected to grow significantly over the summer of 2025, so keep this page bookmarked. When you see ‘R*’ it denotes that these specific items come packaged exclusively with Ronaldinho.
Item
Item Type
Cost (Quants)
Cost (Blocks)
Ronaldinho*
Player
1,000
N/A
Joga Bonito
Profile Frame
*R
N/A
Joga Bonito
Theme
*R
N/A
Tight curls
Hairstyle
300
1,800
New Wave
Gloves
200
1,200
Cat Strike
Hat
200
1,200
Flash Forward
Shoes
500
3,000
Rematch Store Currency Costs
Below are how much Quants cost on the Rematch Store, as of Monday, June 23.
Quants
UK Price
US Price
500
£3.99
$6.99
1,100
£7.99
$9.99
2,400
£15.99
$19.99
4,500
£28.99
$34.99
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.