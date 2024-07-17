EA Sports FC 25: Everything you need to know

Last year saw EA begin again on the footballing front. After three decades of FIFA domination, we got a brand new soccer series – and EA Sports FC 25 builds on its predecessor across the board. Marquee additions include a five-on-five Rush mode, Simulation gameplay option, and tactics engine called FC IQ. All these elements are incorporated into familiar favorites such as Ultimate Team and career mode. Read on for full details, along with the FC 25 release date, trailer, new skill moves and more. It's all found in your FC 25 guide.

FC 25 trailer showcases Rush and other improvements

EA SPORTS FC 25 | Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The FC 25 trailer provides your first glimpse at this year's round of crunching tackles, top-corner free kicks, and Jude Bellingham teaming up with Zinedine Zidane in Rush. You can view it by hitting the play button in that window above.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 release date is locked in for Friday, September 27, 2024. As has become traditional in the sports world, those who pre-order get to play it early – by a whole week. Anyone who buys the game in advance can download it on Friday, September 20. Other pre-order bonuses include a Greats Of The Game card and Heroes card, an additional Prime Heroes card on November 28, and assorted rewards across FUT, Rush, and career mode – such as being able to start a player career as Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane or David Beckham.

The FC 25 cover star is Jude Bellingham

(Image credit: EA)

Fresh off his heroics in steering England to the Euro 2024 final, the FC 25 cover star is Jude Bellingham. "I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I've always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover," says the Three Lions' number 10.

Bellingham fronts the standard edition alone, but is joined by a selection of Icons for the FC 25 Ultimate Edition. They include David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Gigi Buffon and Aitana Bonmati. Oh, and 17 authentic trophies from across the footballing world, including the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. Those inclusions might not affect gameplay in any way, but do make for one of the coolest covers in FIFA and FC series history.

FC 25 Rush replaces FC 25 Volta mode

(Image credit: EA)

There is no such thing as FC 25 Volta mode. EA has abandoned its previous small-sided match type for a new addition called Rush. All Rush games are five-on-five, and take place on a mini version of a real pitch, with full-sized goals, corners and throws-in. Some fun new tweaks are included, however, such as blue cards – which mean a trip to the sin bin – and a race to win the ball at the opening kick-off. Rush is implemented across all modes to earn rewards, such as extra packs in Ultimate Team, or to improve youth players in career mode. For more, check out GR's FC 25 preview.

FC 25 Ultimate Team innovations include Duplicates storage

(Image credit: EA)

Rush forms a major element of Ultimate Team. EA wants you to show off your favorite cards by taking them into matches with friends – so there's a new lobby that enables you to team up with one, two or three pals before jumping into Rush fixtures. Win matches and you score XP, packs or other rewards. Otherwise, the focus in Ultimate Team is on fan service. Mercifully there are significantly more options, including user customization, when it comes to Evolutions cards. Duplicates found in packs are no longer an immediate migraine trigger. Up to 100 can be moved to the new SBC storage folder, then easily dropped into active Squad Building Challenges. Neat.

FC 25 gameplay tweaks are mainly tactical

(Image credit: EA)

Every new sports game adds animations and visual tweaks, and in FC 25's case they include slightly snappier ball control movements, and more error on passes at awkward angles. The bigger changes to gameplay come through tactics. EA's new FC IQ feature reimagines the way in which formations work, with presets used for your initial framework, before player roles add fluidity and diversity off the ball. Much like last year's PlayStyles, these roles directly govern movement and decision making. CMs with the Half-winger role pull wide into space, while LBs given the Attacking Wingback designation overlap without you having to command them to do so. Developer EA Vancouver insists that 400 million possible combinations are available across your team – a bold claim, but it should at least mix up the FC 25 meta for a month or three.

New FC 25 skill moves

(Image credit: EA)

In its sophomore year, FC 25 builds upon the FC 24 skill moves list with five newcomers, including the totally humiliating (and quite brilliant) Heel Nutmeg. While holding off a defender, you backheel the ball through his or her legs – then spin around them to race away with the ball. Cool. Here are all five new FC 25 skill moves:

Toe Drag Stepover

Big Feint

Step Over Ball

Heel Nutmeg

Drag Turn

FC 25 PlayStyles now include goalkeepers

(Image credit: EA)

PlayStyles added a huge dose of personality to outfield players in FC 24. Now goalkeepers are getting in on the act too. The best netminders from around the globe receive one or more PlayStyles to separate them from the pack, such as Cross Claimer, where they rush out to punch away high balls into the penalty area. There are six in total, and here's a list of them all:

Footwork

Rush Out

Deflector

Cross Claimer

Far Throw

Far Reach

FC 25 Career Mode now includes Simulation option

(Image credit: EA)

Before Ultimate Team grew to dominate sports gaming, career mode was FIFA's most revered feature. EA says it's looking to restore those wonder years with a significant overhaul. Women's teams from five different leagues, as well as the Champions League, are incorporated, and neatly you can switch from managing a men's squad to a women's club, then back again. Brilliantly, you can also pick up from the real football world midway through the season thanks to Live Start Points. The offline-only Simulation option, meanwhile, slows matches down, while incorporating real-life weather and wind effects. Pro Evolution Soccer fans will fondly remember the glory days of Master League. This could – could – finally be the year where EA produces a formidable equivalent.

Full FC 24 player career mode Icons list

(Image credit: EA)

The other cool addition to FC 25 player career mode is being able to play as a legend of the sport, as if they've been dropped into the modern game. Do you figure out whether prime David Beckham can turn Eric Ten Haag's Manchester United around, or set the England skipper a new challenge at Villa, or Palace, or somewhere in Europe? Can Zinedine Zidane fit in at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City? Seven icons are playable in this manner, and they are as follows: