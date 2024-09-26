FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players work a little differently to how they did in FC 24, thanks to the new game-wide Season Pass. XP can be earned in any EA FC 25 mode, earning rewards across the game – but most of the best ones are still found in Ultimate Team. And yes, that includes a new batch of Ladder Players specifically for that mode. Find out how to get them all in your FC 25 Ladder Players guide.

How do I get FC 24 Season 1 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

As in previous games, you earn FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players by gradually building up SP – the FC version of XP – with a reward granted at every increments of 1,000. To gradually unlock them, go to the Objectives tab in FC 25 and tick off as many tasks you can find offering SP. Note that you can now do it across the game, rather than just in Ultimate Team. For Season 1, playing Rush matches is the main way to score SP – hence it being called Total Rush.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

There are ten FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players, and 40 rewards in total. The highest rated are cover star Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) and new Icon addition Lotta Schelin (Sweden) with OVRs of 90 - although these cards are only loans. Don’t be put off, however. For 38000 XP you earn an Adama Troare item that is simply monstrous. The Fulham winger has an overall rating of 88, which breaks down as 95 pace, 88 dribbling, and 88 physicality. Plus four-star skill moves, and four-star weak foot. He’ll see you good on the right flank until Christmas at least.

What other FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 40 rewards in total, only ten of which are specific players. Work your way to the maximum 40,000 XP and you grab an 87x 3 Rare Gold Players for Ultimate Team – and also collect a new Evolutions slot at Level 39. Clubs players are rewarded with treats such as a black-and-red headband, and 15,000 coins, at Level 8. Prefer Player Career? Then look out for a new leg tattoo and yellow headband, at Level 12.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players cards list is as follows. 'Status' outlines whether a player is added to your club permanently, or simply a loan deal. Need gameplay help? Bookmark our FC 25 Player Roles guide, and look out for many more to come, shortly.