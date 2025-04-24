FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

It's all change for the FC Season 7 Ladder Players list, with EA introducing a new element called the Premium Pass. For a price – naturally – it enables you to add a second set of players to your EA FC 25 line-up, such as a 94-rated Dries Mertens card. More details on that below, as well as all the standard rewards, like Lyon ladies' keeper Christiane Endler. She's one of many stars on the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players?

FC 25 Season 7 began on Thursday, April 24 and runs into May, alongside the supermassive FC 25 TOTS Promo. You build towards cards and other rewards by gaining SP across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 40 levels in total. To see some of the previous rewards, jump into our FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players, FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players and FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players guides.

What's the deal with the FC 25 Premium Pass?

New for FC 25 Season 7, EA has introduced a second set of rewards accessible via the Premium Pass. It costs 1,000 FC Points, which is around £8.99 – although you can also get it for 500,000 in-game coins. Its Level 40 reward is a 96-rated Franck Ribery card, while other temptations include Federico Chiesa (RW, Liverpool, 95) and Robin Gosens (LB, Fiorentina, 94). As ever, think carefully before you spend real cash.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players?

There are forty standard FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Rewards to unlock, with a former Manchester City favourite earning top billing. Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is the Level 40 reward, with a volcano-hot OVR of 95. It's another happy day in Geordieland, too: cult favourite Dan Burn gets one of the best Newcastle United cards in FUT history, with a 94 OVR – and individual ratings of 95 Defending and 95 Physical. Monstrous.

What other FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Rewards are there?

Don't want Dan Burn? You can choose an 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players pack instead as your Level 35 reward. Ferran Torres giving you torrid nightmares? Grab an 89 x7 Rare Gold Players Pack as the alternate Level 40 option. As ever, Ultimate Team packs are unlockable throughout, with some bonuses for other modes too – such as a purple arm tattoo for Clubs, as part of the Level 14 bundle. For help unlocking all the rewards, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players cards list?

The complete FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players cards list is below. A bracketed PP means that a particular player is exclusive to the new FC 25 Premium Pass, while an asterisk means you need to choose one of the two options. Once you've unlocked them, keep these new additions looking their best using our FC 25 best kits guide.