FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo and Paul Pogba SBC guide

FC 26 Ultimate Scream brings back a series favourite missing since FIFA 20. The once-traditional Halloween promo finally returns for EA FC 26, with every item getting two live updates in the weeks ahead. On 5 November each Ultimate Scream card gets a Role+ addition, and on 4 December it’s boosted again with a fresh Role ++. On those dates, all Ultimate Scream players get one 99 face stat for the next seven days, too. Scroll on to see who makes Team 1, and run your eyes over the full FC 26 Ultimate Scream cards list.

FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team 1 Best Cards

FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team 1 landed on Friday, 24 October, and is the third major promo of the season – following FC 26 Cornerstones and Ratings Reload. As well as upcoming Roles boosts, it throws players into unconventional roles – such as turning legendary Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos into an 88-rated ST, with 85 Pace. The top-rated contemporary players in Team 1 are Vini Jr (ST, Real Madrid, 90), Debinha (RW, KC Current, 89), and Joshua Kimmich (RB, FC Bayern, 89). The full FC 26 Ultimate Scream cards list is at the foot of this guide.

The FC 26 Ultimate Team 2 release date is on Halloween itself: Friday, October 31. We’ll take you through all its new cards, SBCs and objectives shortly after it goes live, so check back then.

FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team Paul Pogba SBC

It wouldn’t be a new promo without a set of Squad Building Challenges, and completing the Week 1 set grants an enticing reward: one of two Paul Pogba items, both rated 86. The requirements to do so are below. It costs around 207,000 coins as of the promo’s first night, and you have until Friday, October 31 to get it done. Additionally, there are six SBCs to complete across the week in order to unlock a Ultimate Scream Myles Lewis-Skelly card.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paul Pogba SBC requirements Challenge Team rating Other requirements Ligue 1 85 Min 1 Ligue 1 player, min 1 TOTW player France 86 Min 1 France player 87-rated squad 87 None

FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna Objectives

In addition to the Pogba SBC, EA stuck with tradition by giving us an objectives player reward to kick off the spook-tastic promo. You need to complete four of the five in-game tasks below in order to earn 84-rated Ultimate Scream Diego Luna, again with a cut-off date of Friday, October 31. If all the gameplay grind has you needing a break, instead check out our FC 26 career mode guide.

Play 5: Play 5 matches in any mode using at least one Ultimate Scream player

Play 5 matches in any mode using at least one Ultimate Scream player Assist 6: Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an MLS player

Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an MLS player Score 12: Score 12 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an MLS player

Score 12 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an MLS player Win 4: Win 4 matches in Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush

Win 4 matches in Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush Win 8: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rush

FC 26 Ultimate Scream cards list

The full FC 26 Ultimate Scream cards list, correct as of Friday, October 24, is below. Heroes cards are marked with an asterisk. If you’re looking for appropriate attire to make your Halloween-themed signings stand out, head over to our FC 26 best kits guide. The complete FC 26 stadiums list is compelling reading, too.

Javier Mascherano (CDM, La Liga) - 89*

Antonio Di Natale (LW, Serie A) - 89*

Jorge Campos (ST, MLS) - 89*

Marek Hamsik (CM, Serie A) - 88*

Peter Crouch (CAM, Premier League) - 87*

Saeed Al Owairan (ST, ROSHN Saudi League) - 86*

Vini Jr (ST, Real Madrid) - 90

Debinha (RW, KC Current) - 89

Joshua Kimmich (RB, FC Bayern) - 89

Sakina Karchaoui (LB, Paris SG) - 88

Bryan Mbuemo (ST, Manchester United) - 87

Paul Pogba (CDM, Monaco) - 86

Paul Pogba (CAM, Monaco) - 86

Nathan Tella (CAM, Bayer Leverkusen) - 86

Thomas Muller (ST, Vancouver Whitecaps) - 86

Rafael Leao (ST, AC Milan) - 86

Myles Lewis-Skelly (CM, Arsenal) - 85

Alex Berenguer (CAM, Athletic Bilbao) - 85

Juan Cabal (CB, Juventus) - 85

Madison Haley (RW, Brighton) - 85

Pablo Fornals (CM, Real Betis) - 85

Jake Batty (LM, Blackburn) - 84

Vanessa Leimenstoll (RW, FC Koln) - 84

Luke Woolfenden (CB, Coventry) - 84

Carlotta Wamser (ST, Bayer Leverkusen) - 84

Dan Scarr (CB, Wrexham) - 84

Zoe Matthews (CM, DUX Logrono) - 84

Lisa Gora (LM, Carl Zeiss Jena) - 84

Casey Krueger (CB, Washington Spirit) - 84

Ibrahim Fullah (CM, Charlton) - 84

Jasper Moon (CB, Burton Albion) - 84

Diego Luna (CAM, Real Salt Lake) - 84

Danny Da Costa (RB, FSV Mainz) - 84

Guela Doue (CB, Strasbourg) - 84

