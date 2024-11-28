FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

Great news from the FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players list: there are no loans. Slightly less great news, as the third EA FC 25 SP track gets underway: only nine players are included, with other rewards limited to packs and bundles. Still, the elimination of timed loans (for now!) is an improvement. There are choices to make along the way, too. We explain how it works right here, and steer you through the FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 24 Season 3 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

Season 3: Winter Champions is underway in FC 25, and that means a new SP track for you to grind along until the end of December. Objective sets are available in Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs, with rewards granted for each increment of 1,000 SP you collect, to a maximum of 35,000. Some tasks are ridiclously easy, such as playing one match in Manager Career for 200 SP. Get that one ticked off early doors. If you'd like to see which previous rewards were available, jump into our FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players and FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players guides.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

The best news of all to begin with: unlike in Season 2, there are no loans to contend with here. Every player unlocked becomes a permanent member of your club, although you do have choices to make at Level 5 and Level 7. Beyond that point, it's simply about grinding for two outstanding Premier League cards. Ilkay Gundogan (CM, Manchester City, 89) will anchor your midfield throughout the winter, while Ibrahima Konate (CB, Liverpool, 89) may end up marshalling your back four through to FC 26. We're talking 92 pace, 88 defending and 89 physical. Imperious.

What other FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 35 FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Rewards in total, some of which contain items for modes other than Ultimate Team. For instance, rattle off 1,000 SP and you score a player pick and Tifo for FUT, plus a Winter Champions face mask, gloves, and 15,000 coins to use in Clubs. The big-time rewards are for FC's main mode, however – such as an 87+ 5 Rare Gold Players Pack at Level 34. For help unlocking these goodies, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guide.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players cards list is as follows. Unlocked one and want to make the most of them after tapping in from three yards? Then you need GR's FC 25 celebrations guide.