FC 25 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations

Want to nail the entire new FC 25 celebrations list in a single weekend? Get this page bookmarked, and tuck in. EA FC 25 adds more than a dozen fresh moves and dances to toast your latest goal, as well as bringing back some controversial past favourites – like drinking a fake cup of tea. Find out how to do all the moves, both new and old, in your FC 25 celebrations guide.
How to do all the FC 25 new celebrations
Arms To Crowd: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Driving: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
Boxing: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle
Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Hands Crossed: Hold R2, hold RS up (Pro Unlockable)
Fists: Hold R2, double tap Square (Pro Unlockable)
Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3 (Pro Unlockable)
Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice (Pro Unlockable)
Hopping: Hold R1, flick RS right twice (Pro Unlockable)
Darts: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise (Pro Unlockable)
Eyes and Arms: Hold R2, flick RS up twice (Pro Unlockable)
Picture: Hold R2, press Square (Pro Unlockable)
Kiss The Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle (Pro Unlockable)
Jump Slide: Hold R1, hold RS up (Pro Unloackable)
Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right (Pro Unlockable)
Slide And Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down (Pro Unlockable)
Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down (Pro Unlockable)
Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left (Pro Unlockable)
Low Fist Pump: Hold L2, flick RS down then up (EAS FC Unlockable)
Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down (EAS FC Unlockable)
Arm Swing: Hold L1, flick RS right then left (EAS FC Unlockable)
Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left (EAS FC Unlockable)
Don't look and Think: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise (EAS FC Unlockable)
Energy: Hold R1, flick RS down twice (EAS FC Unlockable)
FC 25 basic celebrations list
Signature: X
Random: Circle
Cancel: L1 + R1
FC 25 running moves list
Thumb Suck: Hold Square
Arms Out: Tap Square then hold Square
Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle the hold Triangle
Aeroplane: Hold R3
Point to Sky: Hold RS up
Telephone: Hold RS down
Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left
Hands Out: Flick RS right, then hold RS left
Come On!: Flick RS left, then hold RS right
Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, then hold RS up
Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, then hold RS down
Flying Bird: Flick RS right, then hold RS right
Hand on Head: Flick RS left, then hold RS left
Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, then hold RS down
Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, then hold RS up
Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
One Arm Raised: Hold circle
Finger Points: Tap circle, then hold circle
FC 25 finishing moves list
Signature Finishing Move: Press X
Selfie: Press X when next to adboard
Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
Flex: Hold L1, press Square
All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle
X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left
Knee Slide: Hold L1, flick RS down then up
Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS right then up
Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise
Arms To Crowd: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
Think: Hold L2, double tap Square
Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
Heart Symbol: Hold L2, hold RS down
Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
Driving: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS right twice
Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
Tumble: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
Boxing: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS left twice
Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle
Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice
Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down
Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Eyes and Arms (Griddy): Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down
Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down
Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
FC 25 Pro Unlockables list
Hands Crossed: Hold R2, hold RS up
Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
Fists: Hold R2, double tap Square
Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square
Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice
Hopping: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
Relax (offline only): Hold R2, hold RS left
Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
Darts: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Eyes and Arms: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Rowing on Knees: Hold R2, flick RS left twice
Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
Picture: Hold R2, press Square
Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
Kiss The Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
Jump Slide: Hold R1, hold RS up
Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
Slide And Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down
Ice Skating: Hold R1, flick RS down then up
Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right
Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS left then right
Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
FC 25 EAS FC Unlockable celebrations list
KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
Low Fist Pump: Hold L2, flick RS down then up
Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
Timber: Hold L2, double tap Circle
Rock On: Hold L2, press R3
Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle
Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down
Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
Arm Swing: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Predator: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
Don't look and Think: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
Energy: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
Bye: Hold L1, press R3
PlayStation to XBox button conversion table
All the inputs above are for PS5. Below are the respective buttons to press if you're playing on Xbox Series X.
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|X
|A
|Square
|X
|Circle
|B
|Triangle
|Y
|L1
|LB
|L2
|LT
|R1
|RB
|R2
|RT
FC 25 mascot celebrations
In a neat bonus, you can celebrate with the mascot if you're playing at home with one of the following clubs. Score a goal then run over to the mascot to automatically trigger the matching celebration. Need more tips? Try our FC 25 player roles and FC 25 chemistry styles guides.
- Borussia Dortmund
- Chelsea
- FC Porto
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Benfica
- Tottenham Hotspur
