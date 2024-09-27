FC 25 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations

Want to nail the entire new FC 25 celebrations list in a single weekend? Get this page bookmarked, and tuck in. EA FC 25 adds more than a dozen fresh moves and dances to toast your latest goal, as well as bringing back some controversial past favourites – like drinking a fake cup of tea. Find out how to do all the moves, both new and old, in your FC 25 celebrations guide.

How to do all the FC 25 new celebrations

(Image credit: EA)

Arms To Crowd: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Driving: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Boxing: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle

Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

Hands Crossed: Hold R2, hold RS up (Pro Unlockable)

Fists: Hold R2, double tap Square (Pro Unlockable)

Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3 (Pro Unlockable)

Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice (Pro Unlockable)

Hopping: Hold R1, flick RS right twice (Pro Unlockable)

Darts: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise (Pro Unlockable)

Eyes and Arms: Hold R2, flick RS up twice (Pro Unlockable)

Picture: Hold R2, press Square (Pro Unlockable)

Kiss The Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle (Pro Unlockable)

Jump Slide: Hold R1, hold RS up (Pro Unloackable)

Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right (Pro Unlockable)

Slide And Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down (Pro Unlockable)

Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down (Pro Unlockable)

Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left (Pro Unlockable)

Low Fist Pump: Hold L2, flick RS down then up (EAS FC Unlockable)

Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down (EAS FC Unlockable)

Arm Swing: Hold L1, flick RS right then left (EAS FC Unlockable)

Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left (EAS FC Unlockable)

Don't look and Think: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise (EAS FC Unlockable)

Energy: Hold R1, flick RS down twice (EAS FC Unlockable)

FC 25 basic celebrations list

Signature: X

Random: Circle

Cancel: L1 + R1

FC 25 running moves list

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Arms Out: Tap Square then hold Square

Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle the hold Triangle

Aeroplane: Hold R3

Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Telephone: Hold RS down

Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left

Hands Out: Flick RS right, then hold RS left

Come On!: Flick RS left, then hold RS right

Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, then hold RS up

Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, then hold RS down

Flying Bird: Flick RS right, then hold RS right

Hand on Head: Flick RS left, then hold RS left

Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, then hold RS down

Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, then hold RS up

Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

One Arm Raised: Hold circle

Finger Points: Tap circle, then hold circle

FC 25 finishing moves list

(Image credit: EA)

Signature Finishing Move: Press X

Selfie: Press X when next to adboard

Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

Flex: Hold L1, press Square

All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle

X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice

Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right

Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Knee Slide: Hold L1, flick RS down then up

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS right then up

Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise

Arms To Crowd: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Think: Hold L2, double tap Square

Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up

I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Heart Symbol: Hold L2, hold RS down

Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Driving: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right

Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS right twice

Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Tumble: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Boxing: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle

Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice

Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down

Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Eyes and Arms (Griddy): Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down

Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down

Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

FC 25 Pro Unlockables list

Hands Crossed: Hold R2, hold RS up

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Fists: Hold R2, double tap Square

Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square

Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3

Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice

Hopping: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Relax (offline only): Hold R2, hold RS left

Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Darts: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Eyes and Arms: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Rowing on Knees: Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Picture: Hold R2, press Square

Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Kiss The Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Jump Slide: Hold R1, hold RS up

Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Slide And Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down

Ice Skating: Hold R1, flick RS down then up

Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right

Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS left then right

Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left

FC 25 EAS FC Unlockable celebrations list

(Image credit: EA)

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Low Fist Pump: Hold L2, flick RS down then up

Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Timber: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Rock On: Hold L2, press R3

Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Arm Swing: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

Predator: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Don't look and Think: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Energy: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Bye: Hold L1, press R3

PlayStation to XBox button conversion table

All the inputs above are for PS5. Below are the respective buttons to press if you're playing on Xbox Series X.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PlayStation Xbox X A Square X Circle B Triangle Y L1 LB L2 LT R1 RB R2 RT

FC 25 mascot celebrations

(Image credit: EA)

In a neat bonus, you can celebrate with the mascot if you're playing at home with one of the following clubs. Score a goal then run over to the mascot to automatically trigger the matching celebration. Need more tips? Try our FC 25 player roles and FC 25 chemistry styles guides.