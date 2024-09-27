The complete FC 25 chemistry styles list explained

It's vital to know the FC 25 chemistry styles list if you want to keep up with the Joneses – and Guardiolas – in Ultimate Team. EA FC 25 chemistry items enable you to customise players in FUT, tweaking their stats to best suit your gameplay style. For many that means increasing Pace, but this doesn't mean you take things the same way. There are 26 cards in total, and we explain what they all do in your FC 25 chemistry styles guide.

What are FC 25 chemistry styles?

There are 26 different FC 25 chemistry styles, and all of them can be either found in packs or purchased off the transfer market. 24 of them change specific attributes, while Basic and GK Basic effectively reset players to the base stats on their cards.

Each chemistry style buffs either two or three main attributes, as outlined by the third and fourth columns in the tables below. Hunter and Shadow are the hardest to come by (and therefore most expensive on the transfer market) given that both award a considerable pace boost.

If you're looking for the best players to use Chemistry Styles on, head over to GR's FC 25 ratings guide. Also note that ratings are newly affected this year by the introduction of FC 25 player roles.

These are all of the FC 25 chemistry styles found in this year's game, and the maximum possible buff when applied to a player on full 'chem'.

FC 25 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: +2, HAN: +2, KIC: +2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: +2, REF: +2, SPD: +2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: +2, SPD: +2, POS: +2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: +2, HAN: +2, POS: +2

FC 25 chemistry styles: Defence

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: +3, PHY: +3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: +3, DEF: +3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: +3, DEF: +3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: +3, DEF: +3

FC 25 chemistry styles: Midfield

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: +3, DRI: +3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: +3, PHY: +3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: +3, DEF: +3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: +3, PAS: +3

FC 25 chemistry styles: Attack