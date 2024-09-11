FC 25 ratings list sees Kylian Mbappe and Rodri on top

The best FC 25 ratings having landed – and it’s looking like a monster year for Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Euro 2024 winner scores a colossal 91 rating in EA FC 25, equal to that of the game’s best player, Kylian Mbappe. Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati – the best female player in this year’s edition – also score that same lofty 91 OVR. Below we profile the best seven player rankings in FC 25, before providing you with the full top 40 FC 25 ratings list.

1 Kylian Mbappe (ST, Real Madrid) - 91

He may no longer be the FC 25 cover star – that honor now goes to Jude Bellingham – but Kylian Mbappe edges out four other 91-rated players to be named this year’s number one. As ever, a pace rating of 97 is sure to be Mbappe’s deadliest asset, while 92 dribbling and 90 shooting pose additional headaches for defenders. Don’t expect him to track back much, however. Mbappe's defending rating is a painful 36.

2 Rodri (CDM, Manchester City) - 91

Good luck to anyone who comes up against Spain’s monster midfielder in Ultimate Team this year. As longstanding players know, his 6ft 3in height has long made him an asset in the center of the park. Now his ratings have been boosted to make him even more dominant. 87 defending and 85 physicality see Rodri nigh-on impossible to get past, while he has 86 passing, 84 dribbling and 80 shooting in possession of the ball. 66 pace is the Spaniard’s only weakness.

3 Aitana Bonmati (CM, Barcelona) - 91

The best female player in this year’s game edges out team-mate Alexia Putellas by just a single OVR point. Unlike Rodri, this Spaniard does have good pace with which to motor around the engine room, with an 81 rating in that department. And her attacking numbers of 86 shooting, 86 passing and 91 dribbling are guaranteed to unpick defenses. Bonmati’s FC 25 PlayStyles include Finesse Shot, First Touch, Pinged Pass, Relentless and Tiki Taka – and she has a Technical PlayStyles+, too.

4 Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City) - 91

Manchester City’s talismanic forward – and the FPL striker that you simply have to captain every weekend – is the fourth and final player to kick off this year’s game with a 91 OVR. His 88 pace can’t complete with Mbappe, but that’s to be expected. Instead, enjoy 96 positioning, 96 finishing, 94 shot power, 94 reactions and 90 penalties. Oh, and 92 jumping. And 93 strength. He’s basically a machine up front. You know, just like in real life.

5 Jude Bellingham (CAM, Real Madrid) - 90

He might have fallen just short of guiding England to Euro 2024 glory, but this year’s cover star still scores a bombastic 90 overall rating. 87 shooting and 88 dribbling are the standouts, but the former Dortmund man is a true midfield all-rounder. We’re talking 80 pace, 83 passing, 78 defending and 83 physicality. Bellingham is going to be a demon both in 11-a-side, and the new Rush mode – of which you can read more in GR’s FC 25 preview.

6 Alexia Putellas (CM, Barcelona) - 90

Barca’s midfield makes them the most dangerous female side in FC 25, with Putellas sharing similarly stellar ratings to her partner Bonmati. Try not to obsess about comparatively weak ratings of 72 defending and 78 physicality. With 82 pace, 89 shooting, 90 passing and 91 dribbling, you can simply rely on this perfect pair out-skilling opponents and racking up big wins. Particularly with 89-rated Mapi Leon mopping up attacks behind them.

7 Vini Jr (LW, Real Madrid) - 90

Vini Jr’s ongoing brilliance means even exceptional names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Caroline Graham Hansen and Harry Kane miss out on the FC 25 top seven. His 95 pace is electric, and bolstered by 94 agility, 93 dribbling, 89 finishing and 87 positioning. Naturally he also has five-star skill moves, to go alongside his four-star weak foot. Although you do have to emit a little laugh at Vini Jr’s lowly sliding tackle rating of, um, 18.

The top 40 FC 25 player ratings

The FC 25 ratings list below covers the best 40 players in the game, as announced on Wednesday, September 11.