FC 25 Thunderstruck tracker with all the dynamic Black Friday cards

The 25 FC Thunderstruck tracker signals Black Friday in Ultimate Team for the second year in a row. This EA FC 25 promo features a mix of standard and Icons cards which earn upgrades depending on their team’s real-life performances in the next five league games. It won’t last long, then – but with names like Kylian Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane included, the campaign is still causing plenty of buzz. Read on to find out how the dynamic boosts work, and who makes the full FC 25 Thunderstruck tracker.

Who is in FC 25 Thunderstruck Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

As befits Black Friday, EA has crammed FC 25 Thunderstruck Team 1 with past and present megastars. The squad dropped on Friday, November 29 to replace the FC 25 FC Pro Live promo – although those items will still score upgrades trough to January. The modern Thunderstruck player list is headed up by Kylian Mbappe (ST, Real Madrid, 93) and Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City, 92). As for Icons, Zinedine Zidane (CAM, Juventus, 95) and Ruud Gullit (CAM, AC Milan, 92) are the ones everyone would love to pack. Don’t get your hopes up for FC 25 Thunderstruck Team 2, though – this is a one week only promo.

How do FC 25 Thunderstruck upgrades work?

(Image credit: EA)

There are two different types of Thunderstruck upgrade: one for male players, and one for female players. In both cases, upgrades are based on the first two domestic fixtures to take place on or after Friday, November 29. Below is how each type works. Need gameplay tips to make the most out of them? Then you want our FC 25 skill moves and FC 25 formations guides.

Men’s Leagues

Club wins 2 matches from the next 5 domestic league matches = 2x PlayStyles & Role+

Club scores 6 goals in the next 5 domestic league matches = +1 OVR and Role+

Women’s Leagues

Club wins 1 match from the next 5 domestic league matches = 2x PlayStyles & Role+

Club scores 4 goals in the next 5 domestic league matches = +1 OVR and Role+

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 Thunderstruck tracker, correct as of Friday, November 29, is below. If you’ve packed one of these beauties then show them off in game using our FC 25 celebrations or FC 25 best kits guides. Icons are marked with an asterisk, and listed according to the club they’re assigned to – although you won’t see that affiliation on their actual card.