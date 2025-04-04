FC 25 Immortals guide adds OP Icons and Heroes cards

The all-new FC 25 Immortals cards list has landed, and it’s a promo guaranteed to send prices skyrocketing. All items in this EA FC 25 campaign are either Icons or Heroes, with the returning Franz Beckenbauer earning his first special card – and a boost to a 96 OVR. Brazil legend Ronaldo gets the same huge overall. Scroll down for full details of this April campaign, along with the full FC 25 Immortals cards list.

What is the FC 25 Immortals promo?

FC 25 Immortals is an all-new campaign, focussed solely on Icons and Heroes cards. It kicked off on Friday, April 4, replacing the FC 25 Dreamchasers campaign. Its most noteworthy addition is the debut special card for Franz Beckenbauer, the Germany captain who returned to the series in March for the first time since FIFA 17. His new item gets a 96 overall rating. If you’re looking for fresh contemporary players, don’t be disappointed – we’ve just received a fresh batch of Road To The Finals cards too, and you can see them all on the FC 25 RTTF tracker.

Who is in FC 25 Immortals Team 1?

With the end game approaching, FC 25 Immortals Team 1 packs in a bunch of ridiculously rated favourites from years past. Along with Beckenbauer, Brazil striker Ronaldo grabs an OVR of 96, while Thierry Henry (ST, France) and Nadine Angerer (GK, Germany) get fresh overall scores of 95 apiece. The top-rated Heroes card is David Ginola (LM, Premier League) on 94, just ahead of Sonia Bompastor (LB, D1 Arkema) with 92. All Team 1 items can be seen on the full cards list at the foot of this guide.

The FC 25 Immortals Team 2 release date is Friday, April 11, and will see another smorgasbord of Heroes and Icons unleashed into packs. After that, we expect the focus to switch to FC 25 TOTS – always the biggest promo of the FIFA and FC calendar. We’ll add all Immortals Team 2 players to this guide during the second weekend of April.

What are FC 25 Immortals Junior versions?

Junior versions of FC 25 Immortals represent iconic players earlier in the career – as EA puts it, ‘highlighting their journey to immortality’. They’ll be sprinkled across the promo’s fortnight running time, and again we’ll add them all the cards list below in due course. EA announced on the promo’s opening day that Beckenbauer would be one of the players getting a Junior version, via a set of SBCs. It’s rated 93, and you have until early June to complete it.

Is there an FC 25 Immortals Evolution?

Yes. It’s called the FC 25 Become Immortal Evolution, and enables you to upgrade a Central Midfielder (CM) all the way to an overall rating of 88. Below are all the rewards you can earn, and the requirements for progress. For gameplay help, try our FC 25 meta guide.

FC 25 Become Immortal Evolution Rewards

L1: Pace +50 (max 85)

L1: Dribbling +45 (max 83)

L1: Shooting +50 (max 82)

L1: Defending +50 (max 81)

L1: Passing +60 (max 88)

L1: Physical +45 (max 81)

L2: Weak Foot +2 (max four stars)

L2: Skill Moves +2 (max four stars)

FC 25 Become Immortal Evolution Challenges

L1: Play 1 match using your active EVO player in game

L2: Play 2 matches using your active EVO player in game

Where is the full FC 25 Immortals cards list?

The complete FC 25 Immortals cards list is below. Icons are marked with one asterisk, while Heroes are marked with two. For even more Ultimate Team treats, check out our FC 25 best kits and FC 25 best badges guides.