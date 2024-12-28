The best FC 25 badges and how much they cost

The FC 25 best badges list focuses on bragging rights. The EA FC 25 community loves to showboat, and owning one of the most popular crests is all part of that one-upmanship. This guide therefore showcases the most popular logos going, some of which will surprise you – unearth Peterborough United’s badge in a bronze pack and you’re guaranteed a profit of 4,000 coins or more. Stay up to speed on the most-wanted emblems with GR’s FC 25 best badges guide.

Inter Miami

(Image credit: EA)

League: MLS (MLS)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 650 coins



Inter Miami were only formed in 2018, but their club crest is already widely considered one of the coolest in football. You can mostly pin that down to two reasons: David Beckham, and Lionel Messi. Co-owner Beckham was integral in them joining the MLS, while Messi is their highest profile signing – and best-rated player in Ultimate Team, by some distance. It’s therefore natural that their crest is one of FC 25’s most popular.

Peterborough United

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL League One (ENG 3)

Card type: Bronze rare

Cost: 4,000 coins



Sometimes the FIFA and FC series throws up some truly bizarre anomalies. The community love for Peterborough United’s badge this year is a perfect example. It’s an unassuming blue and white crest, featuring two winged ermine lions, that the club has used since 2008. Neat, tidy, but hardly a design masterpiece. Yet, as this season has progressed, it’s become of the hardest to find logos in the game. Pack one then sell it, and you’re looking at 4,000 coins on the transfer market.

Real Madrid

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga EA Sports (ESP 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 1,000 coins

Fans of football, please bow down to the most successful badge in the history of the sport. We’ve shied away from using many of the world’s biggest clubs here, but even the most ardent of Madrid haters has to accept that this badge is iconic. It’s been front and centre of 15 Champions League and European Cup wins, 36 victorious La Liga campaigns, and worn by all-time greats such as Zinedine Zidane, Ferenc Puskas, and Cristiano Ronaldo, too.

Hearts

(Image credit: EA)

League: Scottish Prem (SPFL)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 550 coins



The humble Heart Of Midlothian badge brings back beautiful childhood memories for many veteran FC players. (Yes, even those in their 40s and 50s still indulge in digital football from time to time). It’s all tied to classic Panini collections, where badges were placed on shiny silver stickers. Something about the Hearts colour scheme really made it stand out in that format, which explains why it’s still chased down in FC 25 – and can shift for upwards of 1,000 coins.

San Diego Wave

(Image credit: EA)

League: NWSL (USA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 600 coins



Having bigged up San Diego Wave’s eye-catching pink unis in our FC 25 best kits guide, we have to recommend you pair them with this equally amenable club crest. It’s not often a football badge can immediately whisk you away from a dreary wet Wednesday in Lincoln (sorry, Lincoln) to a Pacific sunset, but Wave’s pink, orange and blue creation does exactly that. Unlike some badges on this list, is also cheap and easy to find on the transfer market. Pick it up, then ready some FC 25 celebrations.

AIK

(Image credit: EA)

League: Allsvenskan (SWE 1)

Card type: Silver common

Cost: 3,200 coins



12-time Swedish champions AIK Solna have one of the most unique kit combos in football, deploying various combinations of yellow, black and white across their illustrious history. That’s led to them being considered masters of style, and their badge lives up to that same billing. It was designed by a fan contest in 1898, with its towers representing tradition, the sash across the shield demonstrating strength, and the ‘Invincible Sun’ in the upper crest depicting glory.

Lech Poznań

(Image credit: EA)

League: PKO BP Ekstraklasa (POL 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4,500 coins

Ever wondered what commentators mean when they describe Manchester City fans as ‘doing the Poznan’? It’s a celebration where supporters turn their backs on the match, link shoulders, and jump up and down – and it was made famous by Polish side Lech Poznan, who’ve been doing it since 1961. Love for the club has spread way beyond its home country as a result, and inspired numerous FIFA and FC players to adopt their badge in the series.

Red Star

(Image credit: EA)

League: Ligue 2 BKT (FRA 2)

Card type: Bronze rare

Cost: 5,000 coins

In so far as ‘badges that do what they say on the tin’ go, this one absolutely nails that brief. The club is called Red Star, and the crest is… well, it’s not a blue moon, is it? The club is mired in mediocrity these days, but historically is one France’s most celebrated, having been formed by Jules Rimet – the man who the original World Cup trophy was named after. Red Star are still hugely respected in their home nation, and so this badge often goes extinct on the transfer market.

FC St Pauli

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 2,200 coins



Much like Lech Poznan, St Pauli’s reputation as home to some of the most passionate fans in football sees their kits and badge fetch big prices in FUT year after year after year. This silver item is the rarest in the Bundesliga, and therefore a real find. Need gameplay help now, to help you rack up the coins required to buy all these stellar crests? Leap on over to our FC 25 tips, FC 25 skill moves and FC 25 meta guides.