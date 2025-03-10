FC 25 FUT Birthday guide and full cards list
Haaland and Ronaldinho get massive boosts in your FC 25 FUT Birthday guide
FC 25 FUT Birthday is the most-anticipated promo of the cycle so far – and sure enough, its treats come in three different flavours. Icons, Heroes and modern-day players all get new EA FC 25 cards to celebrate Ultimate Team turning 16, with Erling Haaland, Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay Okocha among those to score major upgrades. How does it work? Scroll on to find out, and enjoy the full FC 25 FUT Birthday cards list.
What is FC 25 FUT Birthday?
Ah, where have you been for the last decade and a half? FUT Birthday is the annual celebration of Ultimate Team, to mark its launch back in March 2009. That’s right, this year the biggest mode in sports turns 16, and naturally it means a shedload of flash new cards to grab off the transfer market, or claim by submitting SBCs. Icons, Heroes and contemporary players all get new items in the promo, which runs for a fortnight.
Who is in FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 1?
FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 1 landed on Friday, March 7, picking up where the FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker left off – although there is still time for cards during that campaign to score upgrades, so keep checking back. FUT Birthday cards can’t score additional boosts like FC 25 RTTF, but they don’t need to anyway. These are already some seriously OP players.
Top of the Team 1 Icons list is Brazilian great Ronaldinho (LW), with a new overall rating of 94. French talisman Patrick Vieira (CM) runs him close, on 94. From the Heroes contingent, a trio of past Premier League favourites are tempting: Ramires (CM, 94), Jay-Jay Okocha (CAM, 93), and Ledley King (CB, 91). It’s another Prem star who fronts the modern-day player list: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (ST), with a fresh 95 OVR. Sophia Wilson (ST, Portland Timbers-Thorns) is the best female player in the campaign, with a rating of 94. All Team 1 players can be seen on the card list at the foot of this guide.
What is the FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 release date?
The FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 release date is Friday, March 14, and we’ll list all its cards here during the following weekend. Need more FUT content while you wait? Explore our FC 25 best badges guide.
What’s so special about FC 25 FUT Birthday cards?
Traditionally this is always a massive campaign, but there’s an extra twist this year. Every single FUT Birthday card gets both 5-Star Skill Moves, and 5-Star Weak Foot. And you can make the most of that new upgrade using GR’s FC 25 skill moves guide.
Where can I see the full FC 25 FUT Birthday cards list?
The full FC 25 FUT Birthday cards list, correct as on Monday, March 10, is below. Icons are marked with two asterisks, while Heroes are marked with one. If you’ve just packed a FUT Birthday player and now want him to look swish on the pitch, venture to our FC 25 best kits guide.
- Ronaldinho (LW, Brazil) - 95**
- Patrick Vieira (CM, France) - 94**
- Marco van Basten (ST, Netherlands) - 92**
- Michael Essien (CDM, Ghana) - 92**
- Emmanuel Petit (CM, France) - 91**
- Ramires (CM, Premier League) - 94*
- Celia Sasic (ST, GPFBL) - 93*
- Jay-Jay Okocha (CAM, Premier League) - 93*
- Claudio Marchisio (CM, Serie A) - 92*
- Ledley King (CB, Premier League) - 91*
- Alex Scott (RB, WSL) - 90*
- Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City) - 95
- Sophia Wilson (ST, Portland Timbers-Thorns) - 94
- Antoine Griezmann (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 94
- Jude Bellingham (CAM, Real Madrid) - 94
- Aitana Bonmati (CM, Barcelona) - 94
- Rafael Leao (LW, AC Milan) - 94
- Ruben Dias (CB, Manchester City) - 93
- Selma Bacha (LB, Lyon) - 93
- Salma Paralluelo (LW, Barcelona) - 93
- Kai Havertz (CM, Arsenal) - 92
- Kai Havertz (ST, Arsenal) - 92
- Chloe Kelly (RW, Arsenal) - 92
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB, Liverpool) - 92
- Marcus Thuram (ST, Inter Milan) - 92
- Alejandro Garnacho (LM, Manchester United) - 92
- Isco (CAM, Real Betis).- 91
- Lena Oberdorf (CDM, FC Bayern) - 91
- Moussa Diaby (RM, Al Ittihad) - 91
- Adrien Rabiot (CM, Marseille) - 91
- John Duran (ST, Al Nassr) - 91
- Alexandra Popp (ST, Wolfsburg) - 91
- Ruben Neves (CDM, Al Hilal) - 90
- Nicolas Jackson (ST, Chelsea) - 90
- Serhou Guirassy (ST, Dortmund) - 90
- Jose Reina (GK, Como) - 89
- Stanislav Lobotka (CM, Napoli) - 89
- Dejan Kulusevski (RM, Tottenham) - 89
- Bryan Mbuemo (RW, Brentford) - 88
- Wilfried Singo (CB, Monaco) - 88
- Jota (LW, Celtic) - 88
- Marco Grull (LM, Werder Bremen) - 88
- Nicolas Raskin (CM, Rangers) - 88
- Emily Sams (CB, Orlando Pride) - 88
- Christian Benteke (ST, DC United) - 88
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker and February promo guide
FC 25 Grassroot Greats cards list and Maradona Evolution guide