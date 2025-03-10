FC 25 FUT Birthday guide and full cards list

FC 25 FUT Birthday is the most-anticipated promo of the cycle so far – and sure enough, its treats come in three different flavours. Icons, Heroes and modern-day players all get new EA FC 25 cards to celebrate Ultimate Team turning 16, with Erling Haaland, Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay Okocha among those to score major upgrades. How does it work? Scroll on to find out, and enjoy the full FC 25 FUT Birthday cards list.



What is FC 25 FUT Birthday?

(Image credit: EA)

Ah, where have you been for the last decade and a half? FUT Birthday is the annual celebration of Ultimate Team, to mark its launch back in March 2009. That’s right, this year the biggest mode in sports turns 16, and naturally it means a shedload of flash new cards to grab off the transfer market, or claim by submitting SBCs. Icons, Heroes and contemporary players all get new items in the promo, which runs for a fortnight.

Who is in FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 1 landed on Friday, March 7, picking up where the FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker left off – although there is still time for cards during that campaign to score upgrades, so keep checking back. FUT Birthday cards can’t score additional boosts like FC 25 RTTF, but they don’t need to anyway. These are already some seriously OP players.

Top of the Team 1 Icons list is Brazilian great Ronaldinho (LW), with a new overall rating of 94. French talisman Patrick Vieira (CM) runs him close, on 94. From the Heroes contingent, a trio of past Premier League favourites are tempting: Ramires (CM, 94), Jay-Jay Okocha (CAM, 93), and Ledley King (CB, 91). It’s another Prem star who fronts the modern-day player list: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (ST), with a fresh 95 OVR. Sophia Wilson (ST, Portland Timbers-Thorns) is the best female player in the campaign, with a rating of 94. All Team 1 players can be seen on the card list at the foot of this guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 release date is Friday, March 14, and we’ll list all its cards here during the following weekend. Need more FUT content while you wait? Explore our FC 25 best badges guide.

What’s so special about FC 25 FUT Birthday cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Traditionally this is always a massive campaign, but there’s an extra twist this year. Every single FUT Birthday card gets both 5-Star Skill Moves, and 5-Star Weak Foot. And you can make the most of that new upgrade using GR’s FC 25 skill moves guide.

Where can I see the full FC 25 FUT Birthday cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 FUT Birthday cards list, correct as on Monday, March 10, is below. Icons are marked with two asterisks, while Heroes are marked with one. If you’ve just packed a FUT Birthday player and now want him to look swish on the pitch, venture to our FC 25 best kits guide.