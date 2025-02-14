FC 25 Grassroot Greats cards list and Maradona Evolution guide

The FC 25 Grassroot Greats cards list has landed, with an all-new (old) face on top of it: Diego Maradona. The Argentine legend arrives in EA FC 25 after three years away from the series, while a bunch of Heroes and contemporary players get new cards too. Brilliantly, you even get a free Maradona item as part of the promo, and a new Evolution which you can use to upgrade it. Find out how it all works below, before we take you through the full FC 25 Grassroot Greats cards list.

What is FC 25 Grassroot Greats?

FC 25 Grassroot Greats is an all-new promo, celebrating players who worked their way up the footballing ladder rather than achieving instant success. The biggest star of all in this campaign is Diego Maradona (CAM, Argentina, 96), who returns to EA’s footballing series for the first time since FIFA 22. Other Icons to score new cards include Didier Drogba (ST, Ivory Coast, 92) and Roberto Baggio (CAM, Italy, 94). But there are Heroes and modern cards to enjoy, too. Want them to look the part on the digital turf? Head to our FC 25 best kits guide after purchasing a couple.

Who is in FC 25 Grassroot Greats Team 1?

FC 25 Grassroot Greats Team 1 features a strong blend of past and present players. Atop the Icons list, we get that all-important return of Maradona. However, that 96-rated Icon card isn’t his only item, as we’ll get to in a second. Four Heroes also make Team 1, including Marek Hamsik (CAM, Serie A, 91) and Jaap Stam (CM, Premier League, 91). Among the contemporary players are Premier League pair Alexis Mac Allister (CM, Liverpool, 92) and Bruno Fernandes (CM, Manchester United, 92). There are neat surprises too – such as the fabulously named Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (CM, Rotherham, 88).

All signs point to this being a one-and-done promo, meaning no FC 25 Grassroot Greats Team 2 release date. GR expects this promo to be replaced by the full set of FC 25 RTTF tracker items – some of which you can grab early by grinding through the FC 25 Season 5 ladder players list. If this predictions rings true, the Road To The Finals campaign will get underway on Friday, February 21.

What is the big deal about FC 25 Grassroot Greats Maradona?

FC 25 Grassroot Greats Maradona sees the return of one of the biggest icons in football to the FC and FIFA series. What’s more, you get him for free! Log into the game ASAP to claim a complimentary 77-rated Diego Maradona card, along with a new Evolution, called Diego’s Dream. You can then upgrade his card all the way to 89, deciding on specific position and stat choices en route. His initial position is a CAM, but you can mould him into a tricky winger or deadly ST depending on which pass you wish to take. The Evolution expires on Monday, April 14.

Is there an FC 25 Grassroot Greats SBC?

Yep, and it’s for a player who really did take slow but steady path to being one of the greatest midfielders on the planet. Grassroot Greats N’Golo Kante (CDM, Al Ittihad) gets a new overall rating of 90, with some scandalously imperious solo stats – such as 95 standing tackle, 94 defensive awareness, and 93 reactions. Be prepared to fork out big coins to complete his SBS though. As of Friday, February 14, it costs around 631,000 to complete all seven challenges.

Where is the full FC 25 Grassroot Greats cards list?

The full FC 25 Grassroot Greats cards list, correct as of Friday, February 14, is as follows. Icons are marked with two asterisks, while Heroes are marked with one. Once you’ve added a couple to your squad, make the most of them using our FC 25 skill moves and FC 25 tips guides.