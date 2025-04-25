FC 25 TOTS tracker and full release schedule

The FC 25 TOTS tracker and release schedule are underway, with three leagues already in play as of the promo’s opening weekend. Ligue 1, Eredivisie and Arkema Premier League all offer newly minted FC 25 Team Of The Season items, while the big day everyone is waiting for – the EPL TOTS drop – happens on Friday, May 2. Scroll on for the full release schedule, and FC 25 TOTS tracker for all cards rated 95 or over.

What is FC 25 TOTS?

FC 25 TOTS stands for Team Of The Season, and is the series’ traditional spring promo. It highlights players who’ve shone in domestic leagues over the last nine months, and fans have been voting for their top stars of the campaign since mid-April. This is the first new promo since FC 25 Immortals, and overlaps time-wise with FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players. TOTS got underway on Friday, April 25, and runs all the way through to the second week in June.

Where is the FC 25 TOTS release schedule?

The FC 25 TOTS release schedule kicked off on Friday, April 25, with cards from Ligue 1, Eredivisie and Arkema Premier League dropped into packs. They’ll be followed by Premier League items on Friday, May 2. We then get new drops each week, all the way through to the Ultimate TOTS on Friday, June 6. The complete FC 25 TOTS release schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 25: Ligue 1

Friday, April 25: Eredivisie

Friday, April 25: Arkema Premier League

Friday, May 2: Premier League

Friday, May 2: EFL

Friday, May 2: BWSL

Friday, May 9: Bundesliga

Friday, May 9: Super Big

Friday, May 9: Frauen Bundesliga

Friday, May 16: Serie A

Friday, May 16: Europe Select

Friday, May 16: NWSL

Friday, May 23: La Liga

Friday, May 23: Liga Portugal

Friday, May 23: Liga F

Friday, May 30: Saudi Pro League

Friday, May 30: MLS

Friday, May 30: Rest Of The World

Friday, May 30: Ultimate TOTS

What’s happening with FC 25 TOTS Live upgrades?

There are no FC 25 TOTS Live upgrades this year. However, a couple of ongoing campaigns still have dynamic cards on offer: FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC and FC 25 RTTF (Road To The Finals). The Team Of The Season campaign should see secondary market prices for those players come down, too.

Are there any FC 25 TOTS free items?

Unlike in previous years, there are no FC 25 TOTS free items to tie in with launch. (The FC 24 equivalent saw everyone receive a Live TOTS Guarantee pack.) Thankfully, however, there are two TOTS Honourable Mentions players who are relatively easy to get in week one through in-game objectives: Zurich Davitashvili (LM, St Etienne, 90) and Gaetan Laborde (RW, Nice, 89). Score 10 goals to earn Laborde, and complete four easy tasks such as attaining six assists to get Davitashvili. You have until Friday, May 3.

Which cards are on the FC 25 TOTS tracker?

To prevent this guide scrolling downwards into eternity, and maintain pace with the FC 25 meta, we’ve devoted our FC 25 TOTS tracker those cards rated 95 or above. (There were 16 added in week one alone!) Players and ratings are correct as of Friday, April 25, and there are many more to come over the next five weeks…