FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

The FC 25 Season 5 Ladders Players list is all about tough choices. By now you surely know how this element of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team works: you grind along an SP track to earn swish cards. But Levels 10, 20, 25 and 35 all feature player picks from one of two items this time around. Find out how it works below, and browse the complete FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Season 5 is running across February and March, and tagged 'The Future Is Yours'. Many of the cards on offer are from the FC 25 RTTF (Road To The Finals) campaign, meaning they can earn upgrades as the real-life season unfolds.

You build towards them by gaining SP across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 40 levels in total. To see which previous rewards were available, jump into our FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players, FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players and FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players guides.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

The ultimate reward here is Roberto Firmino (CAM, Al Ahli, 92). But even if you don't make it all the way to unlocking the former Liverpool man, there are tantalising choices to tackle en route. For instance, you can grab Euro 2024 superstar Inaki Williams (RM, Athletic Bilbao, 88) at Level 20 – but it means missing out on a colossal Samuel Gigot (CB, Lazio, 88) item to slide into your back four. The choice is yours alone.

What other FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 40 FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Rewards in all – an increase of five over the FC 24 Season 4 Ladder Players list. They're largely focussed on Ultimate Team, but with a few other cheeky treats mixed in. For instance, Level 12 grants you three FUT items, 15,000 Clubs Coins, and a new tie for your manager career. For help unlocking these, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players cards list is as follows. An asterisk means you need to choose one of the two options. Once you've unlocked them, keep these guys and girls looking their best using our FC 25 best kits guide.