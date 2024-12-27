FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

The FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players list is live, and makes for a significant improvement over Season 3. Among the fresh cards available on the new EA FC 25 SP track are Jadon Sancho, Eberechi Eze, and Lukas Klostermann, with a bunch of packs and other treats to be snaffled up too. We explain how it works below, before bringing you the complete FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 24 Season 4 Ladder Players?

FC 25 Season 4 kicked off on Christmas Day, and its theme is 'Strength In Numbers' – with new cards for Marco Asensio, Lukas Klostermann and Geyse illustrated using the squad numbers on the backs of their shirts. You build towards them by gaining SP (FC 25's equivalent of XP) across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 35 levels in total. If you'd like to see which previous rewards were available, jump into our FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players, FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players and FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players guides.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players?

Two English stars are the pick of the FC 25 Season 4 ladder players list. Grind all the way up to Level 35 and you're rewarded with Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho. His 90 OVR should keep him in your line-up through to the summer, with 93 dribbling, 90 pace and 86 passing immediately placing him among the elite. Follow countryman Eberechi Eze is unlocked at Level 30. The Crystal Palace talisman brings 92 dribbling, 90 shooting and 87 pace to the CAM position – and can also be deployed at CM or LM.

What other FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Rewards are there?

As with previous seasons, there are 35 FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Rewards in all. Eleven of these are players; the rest are a mix of packs and other goodies, some of which can be used outside of Ultimate Team. For instance, the Level 12 bundle serves up three 80+ player picks and a stadium theme for FUT, alongside Afro Facial Hair and 15,000 coins to be used in Clubs. For help unlocking these additions, use our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players cards list?

The complete FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players cards list is as follows. If you'd like to dispatch them onto the digital turf looking their sharpest, be sure to pick up some of the most attractive treads in GR's FC 25 best kits guide.