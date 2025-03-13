FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

The FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players list is here, and contains a number of familiar faces. This element of EA FC 25 enables you to grind for rewards on a monthly basis, and for March and April the treats on offer include Mario Balotelli and Hidetoshi Nakata. Cool. Find out how the campaign works in detail right here, before browsing the complete FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players?

FC 25 Season 6 began on Thursday, March 13 and runs into April, under the tagline Memory Lane. To tie in with FC 25 FUT Birthday, it offers up a bunch of cards for longstanding FIFA series favourites, such as Mario Balotelli (ST, Genoa, 90) and Alessandro Florenzi (RB, Milan, 89).

You build towards them by gaining SP across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 40 levels in total. To see some of the previous rewards, jump into our FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players, FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players and FC 25 Season 3 Ladder Players guides.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 5 Ladder Players?

Three Heroes cards make this campaign especially interesting. At Level 35 you get the choice of Joan Capdevila (LB, La Liga) or Hidetoshi Nakata (CAM, Serie A) – both of whom have an overall rating of 92. Saudi legend Saeed Al Owairan goes one better, offering up a 93 OVR should you unlock him at Level 40. Alternatively, you can select a 15x 87 Players Pack. The full FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players cards list is at the foot of this guide.

What other FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Rewards are there?

There are a grand total of forty FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Rewards in all, and the maximum number of players you can claim is eight – so look forward to a big bundle of packs, too. Level 39, for instance, serves up an 87x 10 Rare Gold Players Pack, which has the potential to add some monstrous names to your club. For help unlocking all the rewards, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players cards list?

The complete FC 25 Season 6 Ladder Players cards list is below. An asterisk means you need to choose one of the two options. Once you've unlocked them, keep these fond favourites looking their best using our FC 25 best kits guide.