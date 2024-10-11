FC 25 Total Rush tracker and October promo guide

The FC 25 Total Rush tracker is underway, although sadly these new cards don’t upgrade dynamically. There’s still reason to get involved with the latest EA FC 25 campaign, however – such as a Kylian Mbappe card that’ll earn you 8 million coins if you’re fortunate enough to pack one. Oh, and the small matter of new items for Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo. Scroll on for all the October promo details, and the full FC 25 Total Rush tracker.

What is the FC 25 Total Rush promo?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Total Rush is a giant celebration of the series’ new five-a-side Rush mode, although its cards aren’t only to be used in that match type. They’re just as effective in Division Rivals or the Weekend League. The campaign launched on Friday, October 11 to replace FC 25 RTTK (Road To The Knockouts). While that promo featured items that upgrade based on real-life performances, there are sadly no dynamic FC 25 Total Rush cards. But there are still plenty of OP players such as Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni to be snapped up as part of it.

Who is in FC 25 Total Rush Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Total Rush Team 1 is headlined – as mentioned twice above, because his card is that ridiculous – by Real Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe (ST, 92). Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne (CM, 91) runs the French forward close, while Lauren James (RB, Chelsea, 90) and Mallory Swanson (LM, Chicago Red Stars, 89) are the pick of the new women’s cards. Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr) is also in the mix with a fresh overall rating of 89. Pack any of those guys and girls and you’re definitely going to be in the mood for some FC 25 celebrations.

(Image credit: EA)

EA has confirmed that this promo will last two weeks. That means the FC 25 Total Rush Team 2 release date is Friday, October 18. There are sure to be Objectives players and Squad Building Challenges throughout the fortnight, too – with the aforementioned Mallory Swanson card being the first SBC puzzle available. We’ll add all Team 2 players to the FC 25 Total Rush tracker at the foot of this guide once they’ve landed.

How else can I get FC 25 Total Rush cards?

(Image credit: EA)

If you’ve been playing since release date than in all likelihood you already have some. Four Total Rush cards are included on the FC 25 Season 1 ladder players list: Ryan Gauld, Nacho Gil, Fontas, and Luis Muriel. Click that link for more detail on how to earn each of them. You can also add Total Rush Junya Ito (RM, Reims, 85) to your club by completing all Total Rush Takeover objectives in FUT by Friday, October 18. Time to get five-a-siding!

What about FC 25 Total Rush Alex Morgan?

(Image credit: EA)

Good question. USA icon Alex Morgan did get a new card and SBC to launch the campaign, but it’s technically not a Total Rush item. Instead, you’re submitting teams to earn End Of An Era Alex Morgan. She gets a 90-rated ST card with four FC 25 Player Roles, including Poacher++. There are five squads that need to be submitted – and as of Friday, October 11 the full set will cost you around 333,000 coins to fill in.

(Image credit: EA)

The updated FC 25 Total Rush tracker, keeping tabs on all cards released during the promo, is below. Remember that these ratings are final. If you’re looking to raise funds in order to pick up a few, make use of GR’s FC 25 best kits guide.