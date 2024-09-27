FC 25 RTTK tracker and Champions League upgrades guide

The FC 25 RTTK tracker is underway, and brings the first batch of dynamic cards to EA’s new football sim. RTTK stands for Road To The Knockouts, and sees players such as Jude Bellingham and Diogo Jota earn EA FC 25 stats upgrades based on their teams' performances in Europe. The Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League and Conference League all feature. Full details of the campaign are below, along with the up-to-date FC 25 RTTK tracker.

What is FC 25 Road To The Knockouts (RTTK)?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Road To The Knockouts is the first major promo of the new season, featuring cards that can upgrade dynamically based on their team’s performance in European competition. Note that we said ‘team’ there – even if a player doesn’t play, or has a bad run of form, it’s only overall team achievements that matter. Objectives include wins and scoring at least once in four different matches, and you can see full details of them all below. FC 25 RTTK SBC are expected throughout the promo, with the first earning you an 86-rated Diogo Jota card. It expires on Friday, October 4.

Who is in FC 25 RTTK Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Cover star Jude Bellingham is the main player in FC 25 RTTK Team 1. The England man gets a new overall rating of 91, which can jump to 93 if Real Madrid accomplish all possible Champions League objectives. We’ll explain those shortly. Other UCL standouts include Julian Alvarez (ST, Atletico Madrid, 90(, Jeremie Frimpong (RB, Bayer Leverkusen, 88(, and Jeremy Doku (LM, Manchester City, 87)

Lyon winger Kadidiatou Diani is the standout female player in team one, with a fresh OVR of 90, while Europa League items you’d love to pack include Cristian Romero (CB, Tottenham, 88) and Rayan Cherki (CAM, Lyon, 87). There’s initially only one Conference League player available: Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, with a new overall rating of 85.

Need gameplay help once you’ve added one or two of these cards to your squad? Try our FC 25 skill moves and FC 25 chemistry styles guides.

There’s no FC 25 RTTK Team 2 leak just yet, but we won’t have to wait too long to see who’s in it. The FC 25 RTTK Team 2 release date is Friday, October 4.

How does the FC 25 RTTK upgrades system work?

The FC 25 RTTK upgrades system is tailored to the competition each individual is playing in, although the maximum number of possible boosts is three for every player. Below are the ways in which they can earn them, depending on which trophy they’re fighting for. Player Roles are new this year, and you can brush up on how they work in GR’s FC 25 Player Roles guide.

FC 25 RTTF Champions League & Europa League upgrades

Win three league phase matches: +1 OVR

Club scores at least one goal in four different matches: +1 OVR and ++ Role

Finish in top two of final league table: PlayStyle+ and Role++

FC 25 RTTK Conference League upgrades

Win two league phase matches: +1 OVR

Club scores at least one goal in four different matches: +1 OVR and ++ Role

Finish in top two of final league table: PlayStyle+ and Role++

FC 25 RTTK Women’s UCL upgrades

Win two group stage matches: +1 OVR

Club scores at least one goal in four different matches: +1 OVR and ++ Role

Club wins group stage: PlayStyle+ and Role++

When are FC 25 RTTK players upgraded in-game?

Here’s the official line, direct from EA: “Upgrades will go live in-game starting on the Friday after each match week. This means RTTK players will be upgraded at the end of a week following a club earning one of the upgrade requirements.”

FC 25 RTTK tracker and full Road To The Knockouts guide

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the introductory FC 25 RTTK tracker, corrects as of the game’s Friday, September 27 release date. To see the best base ratings in this year’s Ultimate Team, flick over to GR’s FC 25 ratings guide.

Champions League

Jude Bellingham (CAM, Real Madrid) - 91

Julian Alvarez (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 90

Jeremie Frimpong (RB, Bayer Leverkusen) - 88

Jeremy Doku (LM, Manchester City) - 87

Federico Dimarco (LB, Inter Milan) - 87

Ollie Watkins (ST, Aston Villa) - 87

Diogo Jota (ST, Liverpool) - 87

Noa Lang (LW, PSV) - 87

Benjamin Sesko (ST, RB Leipzig) - 87

Nicolas Otamendi (CB, Benfica) - 85

Donny van de Beek (CM, Girona) - 85

Stefan Posch (RB, Bologna) - 84

Benjamin Andre (CDM, Lille) - 84

Women’s Champions League

Kadidiatou Diani (RW, Lyon) - 90

Claudia Pina (LW, Barcelona) - 87

Nathalie Bjorn (CB, Chelsea) - 86

Europa League

Cristian Romero (CB, Tottenham) - 88

Rayan Cherki (CAM, Lyon) - 87

Stephen Eustaquio (CDM, FC Porto) - 86

Robin Koch (CB, Frankfurt) - 86

Conference League