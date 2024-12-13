FC 25 Globetrotters guide brings boosted cards for Ronaldo and Salah
Odegaard, Kerr and Kante also storm onto your FC 25 Globetrotters guide
The FC 25 Globetrotters promo has ended, and is all about chemistry. The second December campaign in EA FC 25 follows a similar format to FC 24 Radioactive, which hit this time last year. Featured cards include Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Martin Odegaard, all of whom provide two guaranteed chemistry points as soon as you drop them into your squad. Below we have the key details on how it all works, along with the complete FC 25 Globetrotters cards list.
What is the FC 25 Globetrotters promo?
The FC 25 Globetrotters promo is the game’s second pre-Christmas campaign, following in the footsteps of FC 25 Ultimate Succession. It arrived on Friday, December 13, delivering a selection of boosted cards for names such as Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr, 90) and Mohamed Salah (ST, Liverpool, 91). Every player in the promo has played in at least three countries, including their country of birth and/or nationality. As well as receiving attribute increases, those players featured in the campaign automatically add two chemistry points to your squad for League, Club or Nation.
Who is in FC 25 Globetrotters Team 1?
Salah and Ronaldo are among the most wanted items, but the highest rated player is in fact Sam Kerr (ST, Chelsea) with a new overall of 92. That’s a two-point boost on her standard gold card, which stands just outside the top 10 on the FC 25 ratings list. Martin Odegaard (CAM, Arsenal) also joins the best cards in the game with a new OVR of 90. Other standout FC 25 Globetrotters Team 1 teams include N’Golo Kante (CDM, Al Ittihad, 89), Ousmane Dembele (RW, Paris SG, 89), and Savinho (RW, Manchester City, 88).
What is the FC 25 Globetrotters Team 2 release date?
There is no FC 25 Globetrotters Team 2 release date. This is a one-week only promo, with cards exiting packs on Friday, December 20. Most predict that it’ll be replaced by the always-popular Winter Wildcards campaign. Head back here over during the last weekend before Christmas to see if that’s the case.
Is there an FC 25 Globetrotters Evolution?
Yes! In fact, there are two FC 25 Globetrotters Evolutions: Attacking Apprentice, and Rising Phenom. Below are the rewards for each, and how to achieve them. Is you need gameplay help, use our FC 25 skill moves and FC 25 tips guides.
FC 25 Globetrotters Evolution Attacking Apprentice Rewards
- L1: Curve +5
- L1: Vision +10
- L1: Attack Positioning +5
- L1: FK Accuracy +10
- L1: Long Shots +10
- L2: Pace +4
- L2: Agility +10
- L2: Attack Positioning +5
- L2: Weak Foot +1 star
- L2: FK Accuracy +10
- L3: Finishing +10
- L3: Bruiser PlayStyle
- L3: Heading Accuracy +10
- L3: Dead Ball+ PlayStyle
- L3: Jumping +10
- L3: Advanced Forward++ PlayStyle
FC 25 Globetrotters Evolution Attacking Apprentice Challenges
- L1: Play three matches using your active EVO player
- L1: Win one match using your active EVO player
- L2: Play three matches using your active EVO player
- L2: Win two matches using your active EVO player
- L3: Win six matches using your active EVO player
- L3: Score five goals using your active EVO player
FC 25 Globetrotters Evolution Rising Phenom Rewards
- L1: Ball Control +10
- L1: Skill Moves +1 star
- L1: Composure +10
- L1: Trickster PlayStyle
- L1: Strength +5
- L2: Sprint Speed +15
- L2: Dead Ball PlayStyle
- L2: Penalties +15
- L2: Inside Forward+ PlayStyle
- L2: Weak Foot +1 star
- L2: ST Position
- L3: Acceleration +15
- L3: Strength +5
- L3: Shot Power +15
- L3: Skill Moves +1 star
- L3: Dribbling +10
- L3: Technical PlayStyle
FC 25 Globetrotters Evolution Rising Phenom Challenges
- L1: Play two matches using your active EVO player
- L1: Score one goal using your active EVO player
- L2: Score four goals using your active EVO player
- L2: Win two matches using your active EVO player
- L3: Win two matches using your active EVO player
- L3: Score five goals using your active EVO player
Where is the full FC 25 Globetrotters cards list?
The complete FC 25 Globetrotters cards list, correct as of the campaign’s Friday, 13 December start date, is as follows. If you want your new items to look their very best on the virtual turf, head to GR’s FC 25 best kits guide.
- Sam Kerr (ST, Chelsea) - 92
- Mohamed Salah (ST, Liverpool) - 91
- Martin Odegaard (CAM, Arsenal) - 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr) - 90
- N’Golo Kante (CDM, Al Ittihad) - 89
- Ousmane Dembele (RW, Paris SG) - 89
- Savinho (RW, Manchester City) - 88
- Douglas Luiz (CM, Juventus) - 88
- Luis Suarez (ST, Inter Miami) - 88
- Oscar (CAM, Shanghai Port) - 88
- Yuki Nagasato (CAM, Houston Dash) - 88
- Yannick Carrasco (LW, Al Shabab) - 88
- Matthijs De Ligt (CB, Manchester United) - 88
- Brahim Diaz (CAM, Real Madrid) - 88
- Lukas Podolski (CAM, Gornik Zebrze) - 87
- Joelinton (CM, Newcastle) - 87
- Stefan Savic (CB, Trabzonspor) - 87
- Roque Santa Cruz (ST, Libertad) - 87
- Pervis Estupinan (LB, Brighton) - 87
- Hirving Lozano (RW, PSV) - 87
- Luis Advincula (RB, Boca Juniors) - 87
- Tiffany Cameron (ST, Real Betis) - 87
- Martin Caceres (CB, LA Galaxy) - 86
- Hernan Barcos (ST, Alianza Lima) - 86
- Mathew Ryan (GK, Roma) - 86
- Jose Sosa (CAM, Estudiantes) - 86
- Nicolas Tagliafico (LB, Lyon) - 86
- Damion Lowe (CM, Al Okhdood) - 85
- Pablo Mari (CB, Monza) - 85
- Lucas Piazon (CAM, AVS Futebol SAD) - 85
- Cyle Larin (ST, Mallorca) - 85
