FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar and full cards list
Leroy Sane is the first item on the FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar
The FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar is underway – but EA is playing it more mysteriously than it did last year. Back then we got the full schedule ahead of time, whereas for EA FC 25, the publisher is drip feeding new puzzle rewards info day by day. The first player on it is Leroy Sane. Stay tuned for more releases as they happen, or scroll on down for the full FC 25 Winter Wildcards card list.
What is the FC 25 Winter Wildcards promo?
FC 25 Winter Wildcards is the big Christmas promo in Ultimate Team. It follows on from FC 25 Globetrotters, and delivers a monster stack of new items across the end of the old year, and beginning of the new one. Some players are granted cards in two different positions. For instance, Erling Haaland can be grabbed in his traditional ST slot – or, fascinatingly, as a CB. Icons, Heroes, and contemporary players are all included.
Who is in FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 1?
FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 1 arrived on Friday, December 21, with Haaland one of the main attractions – although two Vinicius Jr cards, both rated 93 and in either the ST or LW positions, look spectacular too. Brazilian icon Ronaldo also scored a near-perfect pair. These are both in the ST position, but with different ratings of 95 and 90 respectively. From the Heroes list, two Premier League items stand out: Eden Hazard (LM, 91) and Yaya Toure (CDM, 90). You can see all Team 1 items on the full cards list at the foot of this guide.
What is the FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 2 release date?
The FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 2 release date is Friday, 27 December. We’ll have all its cards listed here shortly afterwards. While you wait, consider browsing our guides to all FC 25 stadiums and the FC 25 best kits.
Who is on the FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar?
Unlike last year, EA has declined to release the FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar ahead of time. However, we’ll be tracking it here throughout the festive period. Here’s everything released as of Saturday, December 21.
- Fri Dec 22: Leroy Sane (RM, FC Bayern) - 89
- Sat Dec 23: Nuno Mendes (LB, Paris SG) - 88
Where is the full FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards list?
The full FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards list is below. Icons are marked with two asterisks, while Heroes have one. Should you need gameplay tips after bagging one, try our FC 25 meta and FC 25 tips guides.
- Ronaldo (ST, Brazil) - 95**
- Carlos Alberto (CB, Brazil) - 92**
- Carlos Alberto (CDM, Brazil) - 92**
- Xavi (CM, Spain) - 91**
- Socrates (ST, Brazil) - 90**
- Ronaldo (ST, Brazil) - 90**
- Gheorge Hagi (CAM, Romania) - 89**
- Paul Scholes (CM, England) - 89**
- Eden Hazard (LM, Premier League) - 91*
- Yaya Toure (CDM, Premier League) - 90*
- Antonio Di Natale (ST, Serie A) - 89*
- Javier Mascherano (CDM, La Liga) - 89*
- Javier Mascherano (CB, La Liga) - 89*
- Antonio Di Natale (LW, Serie A) - 89*
- Saeed Al Owairan (RW, ROSHN Saudi League) - 87*
- Erling Haaland (CB, Manchester City) - 94
- Vinicius Jr (LW, Real Madrid) - 93
- Caroline Graham Hansen (RW, Barcelona) - 93
- Vinicius Jr (ST, Real Madrid) - 93
- Frankie de Jong (CDM, Barcelona) - 91
- Frankie de Jong (CM, Barcelona) - 91
- Declan Rice (CM, Arsenal) - 90
- Leroy Sane (RM, FC Bayern) - 89
- Pedro Porro (RB, Tottenham) - 89
- Ademola Lookman (CAM, Atalanta) - 89
- Salem Al Dawsari (LM, Al Hilal) - 89
- Alexandre Lacazette (ST, Lyon) - 89
- Rose Lavelle (LB, NJ/NY Gotham) - 89
- Mauro Icardi (ST, Galatasaray) - 88
- Dani Parejo (CB, Villarreal) - 88
- Malik Tillman (CAM, PSV) - 88
- Dominique Janssen (CB, Manchester United) - 88
- Nuno Mendes (LB, Paris SG) - 88
- Marc Guehi (CB, Crystal Palace) - 87
- Deniz Undav (ST, Stuttgart) - 87
- Willi Orban (CDM, RB Leipzig) - 87
- Dani Vivian (CB, Athletic Bilbao) - 87
- Sergio Gomez (LB, Real Sociedad) - 87
- Przemyslaw Frankowski (RB, RC Lens) - 86
- Branco van den Boomen (CDM, Ajax) - 86
- Liam Delap (ST, Ipswich Town) - 86
- Eren Dingi (RM, SC Freiburg) - 86
- Osame Sahraoui (LM, Lille) - 86
