FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar and full cards list

The FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar is underway – but EA is playing it more mysteriously than it did last year. Back then we got the full schedule ahead of time, whereas for EA FC 25, the publisher is drip feeding new puzzle rewards info day by day. The first player on it is Leroy Sane. Stay tuned for more releases as they happen, or scroll on down for the full FC 25 Winter Wildcards card list.

What is the FC 25 Winter Wildcards promo?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Winter Wildcards is the big Christmas promo in Ultimate Team. It follows on from FC 25 Globetrotters, and delivers a monster stack of new items across the end of the old year, and beginning of the new one. Some players are granted cards in two different positions. For instance, Erling Haaland can be grabbed in his traditional ST slot – or, fascinatingly, as a CB. Icons, Heroes, and contemporary players are all included.

Who is in FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 1 arrived on Friday, December 21, with Haaland one of the main attractions – although two Vinicius Jr cards, both rated 93 and in either the ST or LW positions, look spectacular too. Brazilian icon Ronaldo also scored a near-perfect pair. These are both in the ST position, but with different ratings of 95 and 90 respectively. From the Heroes list, two Premier League items stand out: Eden Hazard (LM, 91) and Yaya Toure (CDM, 90). You can see all Team 1 items on the full cards list at the foot of this guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 2 release date is Friday, 27 December. We’ll have all its cards listed here shortly afterwards. While you wait, consider browsing our guides to all FC 25 stadiums and the FC 25 best kits.

Who is on the FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar?

(Image credit: EA)

Unlike last year, EA has declined to release the FC 25 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar ahead of time. However, we’ll be tracking it here throughout the festive period. Here’s everything released as of Saturday, December 21.

Fri Dec 22: Leroy Sane (RM, FC Bayern) - 89

Sat Dec 23: Nuno Mendes (LB, Paris SG) - 88

Where is the full FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards list is below. Icons are marked with two asterisks, while Heroes have one. Should you need gameplay tips after bagging one, try our FC 25 meta and FC 25 tips guides.