FC 24 Radioactive guide adds new cards for Messi and Kante

The FC 24 Radioactive campaign is all about chemistry. It sees names such as Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Sam Kerr score new cards in EA Sports FC 24, on yellow backgrounds with green and yellow trim – much like a hazard warning. The only danger here, however, is for your opponent. These cards grant you chemistry points just for being in your team, before nationality or leagues are taken into account. Below we explain further, in your FC 24 Radioactive guide.

What is the FC 24 Radioactive promo?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Radioactive promo is a brand new event for this year’s reboot. Its launch brought an end to the FC 24 Thunderstruck Black Friday campaign, although cards from that one still have upgrades to come. Radioactive is focussed on building chemistry, and gives an immediate boost for each item you have in your side. The specific numbers are outlined below. Its means you can build a squad featuring numerous leagues and nationalities, and still emerge with full 33/33 chemistry in readiness for Division Rivals or the weekend league.

How is FC 24 Radioactive Chemistry explained?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Radioactive chemistry can be explained fairly easily. Drop a player from the promo into your team and he or she immediately scores +2 chemistry points. It doesn’t stop there. As EA explains, “They also give two links for their League, Club, and Nation to other players in your squad, doubling the effect their base version would have on your squad’s Chemistry.” Here’s how that looks, in table form:

Base Chemistry (in position): 2

Club Links: 2

League Links: 2

National Links: 2

Who is in FC 24 Radioactive Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Radioactive gets a star-studded line-up, spearheaded by Lionel Messi (CF, Inter Miami, 92). It’s a clever move from EA. Messi inevitably features highly on the FC 24 ratings list, but MLS and Argentine players don’t fit easily into the FC 24 meta. Now gamers can add him to their sides with minimal loss of chemistry.

FC 24 Radioactive Team 1 launched on Friday, December 1, and also added Samantha Kerr (ST, Chelsea, 91), Josko Gvardiol (CB, Manchester City, 86) and two noteworthy Al Ittihad players: Karim Benzema (CF, 92) and N'golo Kante (CDM, 89). All players and ratings can be seen in the FC 24 Radioactive cards list at the foot of this guide.

Has there been an FC 24 Radioactive Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

On the contrary, it looks as though there will be no FC 24 Radioactive Team 2. Most recent promos have only lasted a single week, such as FC 24 FC Pro Live. All signs point to FC 24 Radioactive following a similar pattern. Social media accounts purporting to be ‘in-the-know’ suggest that the campaign will be replaced with a FC 24 UCL Heroes promo on Friday, December 8. Whatever unfolds, we’ll update this guide to keep you up to date across the following weekend.

What’s this I hear about an FC 24 Advent Calendar?

(Image credit: EA)

There is indeed an FC 24 Advent Calendar that launched as part of the FC 24 Radioactive campaign. Unlike in certain FIFA years, however, you need to work for your treats. The Advent Calendar is based on completing SBCs, such as dumping 11 bronze players in exchange for a 75+ rated gold player. It doesn’t exactly scream festive generosity. There’ve been a lot of positives this year, but at present the Advent Calendar goes down as a disappointment.

Who makes the full FC 24 Radioactive cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 24 Radioactive cards list can be seen below. It’s correct as of Saturday, December 2. Don’t forget that you can bolster individual stats even further by making use of FC 24 chemistry styles.