The complete FC 24 chemistry styles list explained

FC 24 chemistry styles are back despite major changes to Ultimate Team - such as the addition of female players, and Evolutions. By applying them to your EA Sports FC 24 cards you can upgrade individuals to suit your tactical vision, whether it be pace all over the park, or intricate build-up play. Below we outline exactly how each card type affects your players in GR's FC 24 chemistry styles guide.

What are FC 24 chemistry styles?

FC 24 features 26 different chemistry styles cards, all of which can be found in packs or purchased off the transfer market. Two of these are GK Basic and Basic, which effectively reset an individual's stats to the default ones on his card. This is especially handy when you pick up FC 24 Base Icons or FC 24 Heroes, who've often had a chemistry style applied by their previous owner.

Each chemistry style buffs either two or three main attributes, as outlined by the third and fourth columns in the tables below. Hunter and Shadow are the hardest to come by (and therefore most expensive on the transfer market) given that both award a considerable pace boost.

If you're looking for the best players to deploy them on, then hit GR's FC 24 ratings guide.

These are all of the FC 24 chemistry styles found in this year's game, and the maximum possible buff when applied to a player on full 'chem'.

FC 24 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: +2, HAN: +2, KIC: +2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: +2, REF: +2, SPD: +2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: +2, SPD: +2, POS: +2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: +2, HAN: +2, POS: +2

FC 24 chemistry styles: Defence

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: +3, PHY: +3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: +3, DEF: +3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: +3, DEF: +3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: +3, DEF: +3

FC 24 chemistry styles: Midfield

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: +3, DRI: +3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: +3, PHY: +3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: +3, DEF: +3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: +3, PAS: +3

FC 24 chemistry styles: Attack