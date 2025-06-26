Rematch players have discovered that flopping around the field is faster than sprinting, but Sloclap is going to stop the flop

Rematch players have discovered that flopping around the pitch like your average footballer after they get touched by a gust of wind is actually the optimal movement tech in the game.

Sloclap may have avoided playing it safe by creating its football sim Rematch instead of following up on the highly successful Kung-Fu game Sifu . But while I'm gutted to not get a follow-up to one of the best games of the decade, it was undoubtedly the right choice as Rematch is now boasting over 3 million players – with about 2 million of them not knowing how to pass the damn ball, already!

As it turns out, Rematch players on Reddit have realised that the optimal way to move around the pitch isn't by running - quite the opposite. It turns out jumping for invisible headers and flopping around the field is the best way to get about. PC Gamer tested this out, and from their findings, it was almost a full second quicker to get across the field on average.

Unfortunately, Sloclap doesn't like to flop (as seen by Sifu and Rematch sales figures, am I right fellas?) as the official Sloclap Reddit account commented on a video of the bug, saying "We're aware this is an issue and an unpopular unintended tech. We're planning to push a fix very soon, before this weekend." So if you want to live free like the flop you are, you'll need to get it out of your system before Saturday I'm afraid.

Rematch dev says FIFA is "so disconnected from how it actually feels to play football," but his game "feels more dead-on."