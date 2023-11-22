The best FC 24 meta players, tactics and formations

The FC 24 Meta is finally taking shape now we’re two months into the new era. EA Sports FC 24 heralded an end to the FIFA series, and in theory a move away from the days of sweaty pace monsters – but it’s still the community’s number one priority. In this scouting report, we’ll take you through the most on-trend players and formations, in case you’re looking to keep up with the Joneses. (And Dembeles.) This is your FC 24 Meta guide.

FC 24 meta players

FC 24 meta goalkeepers are all about worshiping Pope

(Image credit: EA)

Goalkeeper is the one position on the pitch where the community doesn’t like to mess around. Which is understandable: a dodgy netminder is going to cost you all-important Rivals and weekend league games. As such, you see plenty of Ederson (Manchester City, 88) and Allison (Liverpool, 89) online. But either of those will cost you well into five figures. Much like last year, then, it’s Newcastle’s Nick Pope who is the meta keeper of choice. He has three FC 24 PlayStyles – Footwork, Cross Claimer, and Rush Out – and imperious height at 6ft 6in. Shell out 4,200 coins for him, right away.

Frimpong and Upamecano are your FC 24 meta defenders

(Image credit: EA)

Attacking full-backs remain highly sought after, and among the most popular is Jeremie Frimpong (RWB, Leverkusen, 83). His 94 Pace and 84 Dribbling are yours for 2,100 coins. If you have more money to flash then instead grab Ashley Lawrence (RB, Chelsea Women, 86). There are numerous nifty options on the other flank, such as Nuno Mendes (LB, Paris SG, 82) and Reinildo (LB, Atletico Madrid, 81).

Marquinhos (CB, Paris SG, 87) is the guy everyone wants at the center of defense, but he’s 17,500 coins – pricing the Brazilian out for most. Instead consider the affordable, and swift, Bayern Munich pair of Dayot Upamecano (CB, 82) and Min Jae Kim (CB, 84). Maybe grab their third strip from the FC 24 best kits list, too.

FC 24 meta midfielders are all about Camavinga

(Image credit: EA)

If you want to fit in with the meta while working on a budget, then Real Madrid youngster Camavinga (CM, 82) needs to be the first purchase. For 1,100 coins you’re getting 79 Pace, 80 Passing, 82 Dribbling, and 80 Physicality. Once you’ve built up finances, you can then add Kingsley Coman (LM, Barcelona, 85) and Marcos Llorente (RM, Atletico Madrid, 84) for a strong all-La Liga midfield. Many wingers can also play further back, too. Trinity Rodman (RW, Washington Spirit, 84) and Delphine Cascarino (RW, Lyon Feminin, 84) both have 94 Pace but can be picked up for under 6,000 coins.

Kolo Muani tops the FC 24 meta strikers list

(Image credit: EA)

The deadliest players on the FC 24 ratings list are blokes called Mbappe and Haaland, but the meta goes deeper this year. Randal Kolo Muani is one such example. His base card costs just 4,000 coins, but offers 91 Pace and four useful PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Technical, Flair, and Quick Step. If you built that all-La Liga midfield, you also want to consider Angel Correa (ST, Atletico Madrid, 82). With 85 Pace, 84 Shooting, and 86 Dribbling, he’s a snip at 1400 coins.

FC 24 meta formations

Two FC 24 meta formation options you need to try

(Image credit: EA)

As ever, 4-2-3-1 is beloved, effective… and a little bit boring. It is, after all, the formation you see most online. But that’s because it works. Two defensive shields protect the back four, giving you plenty of opportunities to break up play. At which point, opponents find it hard to cover the LM, RM and CAM as they burst forward to support a lone striker. GR has had the most success using this tactic with a high defensive line – for a more detailed explanation, hit our FC 24 formations guide.

A narrower formation that also remains on-trend is the 4-1-2-1-2. A second striker causes more chaos in and around the box for your opponent to deal with, while forcing them to play the ball out to the flanks thanks to sheer weight of numbers centrally. However, full-backs need to be quick enough to get up and down, and technically strong in order to bolster attacks. Which is exactly what’s made Jeremie Frimpong so meta this year.

FC 24 meta tactics

The best custom FC 24 meta tactics

(Image credit: EA)

You’re going to see a lot of 4-2-3-1 in the upcoming FC 24 FC Pro Live tournament, so it makes sense to hone in on this tactic. If you want to properly master it, here’s a set-up recommended by former pro player Ovidiu Patrascu. Give it a go, then tweak to fit your approach.

Defensive Style - Balanced

Width - 47

Depth - 71

Build up Play - Balanced

Chance Creation - Direct Passing

Width - 55

Players in box - 6

Corners -2

Free Kicks - 2

Player instructions (leave default unless listed here):

RB - Stay Back While Attacking / Overlap

LB - Stay Back While Attacking / Overlap

CDM1 - Stay Back While Attacking / Cover Center

CDM2 - Stay Back While Attacking / Cover Center

RM - Come Back On Defence / Cut Inside

LM - Come Back On Defence / Stay Wide

CAM - Free Roam

FC 24 meta squad

Our FC 24 meta squad builder recommendation

(Image credit: EA)

For many, meta means ‘Premier League’. If you’re looking to follow the masses and build an all-EPL eleven, here’s a highly competitive one that will set you back just 30,000 coins.