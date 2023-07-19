EA Sports FC 24: Everything we know so far about the FIFA 24 replacement

EA Sports FC 24 details are finally here, more than a year after the successor for FIFA 23 was announced. That's right: the biggest football series in gaming is gone for good, ushering in a new era for digital sports. But what's the reasoning behind the big switcheroo? And where can you find the FC 24 release date, trailer, Ultimate Team details, and gameplay round-up? In this detailed scouting report, of course – your one-stop EA Sports FC 24 guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA years may be in the past, but EA is sticking with its previous game's traditional launch window. The official EA Sports FC 24 release date is Friday, September 29. Its standard edition cover star is Manchester City powerhouse Erling Haaland, while 31 players past and present front the Ultimate Edition. Pele, David Beckham, Marcus Rashford, Samantha Kerr, and Virgil van Dijk are among those featured on its composite cover art.

Where can I see the first EA Sports FC 24 trailer?

Right there, in that window above. Click the button for a glimpse at all the new stuff on offer this year, including HyperMotion V mo-cap, individual PlayStyles, and women players being added to Ultimate Team.

How do EA Sports FC 24 PlayStyles work?

(Image credit: EA)

Taking their lead from Madden 23 X-Factors, EA Sports FC 24 PlayStyles add an extra degree of individuality to the best players in the world. There are 34 basic ones, but each has a 'plus' variant to take the overall total to 68. Basic ones are marked with a blue logo in a player's profile, while 'plus' ones are marked in orange.

The best way to explain this is to delve into Manchester City's squad. Nathan Ake only has one PlayStyle, Jockey, but it is at least the 'plus' variant. Ruben Dias has four: an orange Bruiser badge, along with blue ones for Blocker, Power Header, and Aerial Duel. Kevin de Bruyne, meanwhile, owns six PlayStyles: Pass Into Space (orange), Bullet Pass, Lob Pass Expert, Outside Foot, Whipped Crosser, and Set Piece Specialist (all blue). And he handles truly uniquely this year as a result.

What else is new with EA Sports FC 24 gameplay?

(Image credit: EA)

Everything has been slowed down and made more physical. EA Vancouver's new HyperMotion V motion capture enabled the team to take footage from 180 real matches featuring star players, rather than rely on mo-cap suits. Married to its new 'Simian' tech, it means Haaland, Mbappe and so many more both look and feel like their real-life counterparts – especially when you factor in those new PlayStyles. For a more detailed hands-on, hit our EA Sports FC 24 preview.

What's in the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition?

(Image credit: EA)

Get you EA Sports FC 24 pre-order in for the Ultimate Edition before August 22 to receive all the following goodies. It's £99.99 / $99.99.

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women's Champions League Ultimate Team™ Hero Item on November 27.

Up to 7 Days Early Access, so you can start playing on September 22

4600 FC Points

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team beginning on September 22

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches)

Nike x EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team Kit

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item

1 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new members only)

Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)

2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

What EA Sports FC 24 licenses are confirmed so far?

(Image credit: EA)

EA Sports FC 24 will contain more than 30 leagues, featuring over 700 teams. It'll have at least 19,000 players, and 100 stadiums. Familiar competitions confirmed include the Champions League, Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), and La Liga (Spain). Eight individual clubs confirmed their involvement in EA Sports FC before FIFA 23 had even been released. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Toronto FC, and Austin FC have shared tweets committing themselves to the series last summer.

EA has also tied up the greatest individual prize in world football: the Ballon d'or. Perform better than any other in Player Career mode and you'll receive the big prize in a cut-scene also featuring Andrea Pirlo and Eric Cantona. The female side of the game is expanding too. On this front, FC 24 features six competitions, 74 teams, and 1,600 players – all of whom are available in Ultimate Team.

How do women players work in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team?

(Image credit: EA)

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team is shaking the mode up in the biggest way since it launched in FIFA 09. 1,600 female players from 74 teams in six competitions are being added to the database, and mixed in with the male cards. And yes, they play together. A 91-rated Sam Kerr will handle similarly to a 91-rated Karim Benzema. Not only that, players from the same club earn an extra chemistry point regardless of gender. So lining up Kerr with Chelsea men's forward Christoper Nkunku, or pairing Ada Hegeberg with Lyon counterpart Alexandre Lacazette, has a tangible gameplay benefit.

Also new this year are Evolution cards, which can be gradually upgraded throughout the season, and even switched to different positions. The example given at FC 24's launch event was Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko. He starts off silver, but by playing two matches and scoring two goals upgrades to gold. Complete more complex objectives and he can be boosted even further. In another welcome move, Position Modifier cards are being ditched. A player can now automatically play in their secondary positions without the need for this extra bit of faff. Phew.

What can we expect from FIFA 23 Career mode?

(Image credit: EA)

There's no complete overhaul, sadly. EA Sports FC 24 splits things between Player Career and Manager Career. In Player Career, the big new addition is the Ballon d'Or inclusion mentioned above. You also get to select an agent, and can specify which club you want to aim for in your career - raising your chances or ending up with the team you support.

In Manager Career, there are now seven identities you can set your club up with, such as Tiki Taka or Park The Bus. You then need to hire the right coaches to fit that approach. Training regimes tailored for individual opponents enable you to set up your team just right for the next fixture, and there's a new open-tour bus cut-scene included to celebrate league title glory, if you manage to earn it. AI decision making is pretty much the same as last year, however, so don't expect it to suddenly play like Football Manager.

Why has EA switched from FIFA 23 to EA Sports FC 24?

(Image credit: EA)

EA's licensing agreement with football's governing body FIFA ended after the 2022 World Cup. Strong rumors suggested that FIFA wanted $1 billion dollars across four years to renew the license. EA feels such money can be better invested in gameplay and other features. Hence the breakaway. It's the end of a relationship which began with FIFA International Soccer on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, back in 1993.

EA Sports vice president David Jackson insists that the switch won't be detrimental for long-time devotees. "In terms of things that they'll miss, players will notice only two things: The name and a World Cup piece of content every four years," he tells the BBC . "Outside of that, very little will change about the things they know and love about the current FIFA products."

Does EA Sports FC 24 mean there won't be a FIFA 24?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes, but FIFA 25 and FIFA 26 may yet be a thing. Football's governing body has already released a statement to confirm that the FIFA series will continue, under the helm of a developer other than EA. Not only that, it's switching to a non-exclusive model which means different dev teams working on an assortment of titles under the FIFA banner.

"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans," says president Gianni Infantino. "The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on - the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST." They are his capital letters, not ours.

EA Sports FC 24 is one of the biggest new games of 2023 for sports fans, and it's set to launch this September for PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.