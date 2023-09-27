FC 24 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids

Looking for the FC 24 best young players list in order to make some career mode signings? Handily, we have 50 essential EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids right here. Our catalogue of quality is sorted by position, meaning if you can't afford Gigi Donnarumma or Kylian Mbappe, there are still plenty of alternative options. All stats in GR's FC 24 best young players guide are correct as of Wednesday, September 27.
FC 24 best young goalkeepers
Gianluigi Donnarumma tops the best young goalkeepers list for the third season season running. However, with a value of £72 million and salary of £76,000 you're not buying him anytime toon. Instead focus your budget on young Toulouse stopper Guillaume Restes. The talented Frenchman has a potential overall rating of 87, and will set you back a fee of around £3 million, and not much more than £1,000 a week in wages.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Paris SG
|24
|87
|90
|Diogo Costa
|FC Porto
|23
|82
|88
|Guillaume Restes
|Toulouse
|18
|70
|87
|Marco Carnesecchi
|Atalanta
|23
|79
|87
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|22
|80
|86
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|20
|75
|85
|Anatoliy Trubin
|Benfica
|21
|77
|85
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|Genk
|21
|75
|85
|Andre Gomes
|Benfica
|18
|63
|84
|Dennis Seimen
|VFB Stuttgart
|17
|61
|84
FC 24 best young defenders
Some big, and expensive, names make the FC 24 best young defenders list, with Barcelona full back Balde among the talented newcomers. There aren't any real bargains here, but those managing a Premier League club in career mode should strongly consider Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. His asking price is £24 million, but thankfully a weekly wage of £6,200 is more than manageable.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|24
|86
|91
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|24
|85
|90
|Balde
|Barcelona
|19
|81
|89
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|22
|83
|89
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|24
|85
|89
|Matthijs de Ligt
|FC Bayern
|23
|86
|89
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica
|19
|78
|88
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|83
|88
|Josko Gvardiol
|Manchester City
|21
|82
|88
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Dortmund
|23
|83
|88
FC 24 best young midfielders
After topping the FIFA 23 best young players list at this position, Pedri has to make do with second place this time around. Instead, Jamal Musiala of Bayern is your top ranked midfielder. All ten of the stars featured here are unaffordable unless you're playing as a mega-rich club, so instead try singing Dortmund wonderkid Julien Duranville. His current wage is £1,200 per week, with an asking price of £2.3 million, and at 17 there's plenty of time to improve on his initial 66 OVR.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Jamal Musiala
|FC Bayern
|20
|86
|93
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|20
|86
|92
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|24
|88
|92
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|20
|85
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|20
|86
|91
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|18
|83
|90
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|24
|87
|90
|Gabri Veiga
|Al Ahli
|21
|78
|89
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|20
|82
|89
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|22
|83
|89
FIFA 23 best young wingers
These tricky wide-men really sing this year thanks to the new PlayStyles feature – for instance, Vini Jr has the Trickster classification, meaning he has additional FC 24 skill moves. Don't forget to bust out some FC 24 celebrations when this leads to you finding the onion bag.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Vini Jr
|Real Madrid
|22
|89
|94
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|22
|86
|92
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|22
|85
|91
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|24
|86
|91
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|86
|90
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|23
|85
|90
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United
|19
|75
|88
|Ansi Fati
|Brighton
|20
|78
|88
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|22
|84
|88
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona
|23
|82
|88
FC 24 best young strikers
No surprise to see Kylian Mbappe front the best FC 24 young strikers chart, given that he also tops the FC 24 ratings list. Again, signing any one of these guys is likely to cost your entire budget, so take a punt on Mainz hitman Nelson Weiper instead. His current OVR is 66, but he can power all the way up to 88 – and his fee of £2 million and £2,800 weekly salary shouldn't break the bank.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris SG
|24
|91
|94
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|22
|91
|94
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|24
|88
|91
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Manchester United
|20
|76
|89
|Elye Wahi
|RC Lens
|20
|78
|88
|Darwin Nunez
|Liverpool
|24
|82
|88
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|23
|83
|88
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|24
|83
|88
|Goncalo Ramos
|Paris SG
|22
|80
|87
|Joao Felix
|Barcelona
|23
|81
|87