FC 24 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids

Looking for the FC 24 best young players list in order to make some career mode signings? Handily, we have 50 essential EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids right here. Our catalogue of quality is sorted by position, meaning if you can't afford Gigi Donnarumma or Kylian Mbappe, there are still plenty of alternative options. All stats in GR's FC 24 best young players guide are correct as of Wednesday, September 27.

FC 24 best young goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma tops the best young goalkeepers list for the third season season running. However, with a value of £72 million and salary of £76,000 you're not buying him anytime toon. Instead focus your budget on young Toulouse stopper Guillaume Restes. The talented Frenchman has a potential overall rating of 87, and will set you back a fee of around £3 million, and not much more than £1,000 a week in wages.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Club Age Rating Potential Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris SG 24 87 90 Diogo Costa FC Porto 23 82 88 Guillaume Restes Toulouse 18 70 87 Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta 23 79 87 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 22 80 86 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 20 75 85 Anatoliy Trubin Benfica 21 77 85 Maarten Vandevoordt Genk 21 75 85 Andre Gomes Benfica 18 63 84 Dennis Seimen VFB Stuttgart 17 61 84

FC 24 best young defenders

Some big, and expensive, names make the FC 24 best young defenders list, with Barcelona full back Balde among the talented newcomers. There aren't any real bargains here, but those managing a Premier League club in career mode should strongly consider Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. His asking price is £24 million, but thankfully a weekly wage of £6,200 is more than manageable.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Club Age Rating Potential Ronald Araujo Barcelona 24 86 91 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 24 85 90 Balde Barcelona 19 81 89 William Saliba Arsenal 22 83 89 Jules Kounde Barcelona 24 85 89 Matthijs de Ligt FC Bayern 23 86 89 Antonio Silva Benfica 19 78 88 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen 22 83 88 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 21 82 88 Nico Schlotterbeck Dortmund 23 83 88

FC 24 best young midfielders

After topping the FIFA 23 best young players list at this position, Pedri has to make do with second place this time around. Instead, Jamal Musiala of Bayern is your top ranked midfielder. All ten of the stars featured here are unaffordable unless you're playing as a mega-rich club, so instead try singing Dortmund wonderkid Julien Duranville. His current wage is £1,200 per week, with an asking price of £2.3 million, and at 17 there's plenty of time to improve on his initial 66 OVR.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Club Age Rating Potential Jamal Musiala FC Bayern 20 86 93 Pedri Barcelona 20 86 92 Federico Valverde Real Madrid 24 88 92 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 20 85 91 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 20 86 91 Gavi Barcelona 18 83 90 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 24 87 90 Gabri Veiga Al Ahli 21 78 89 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 20 82 89 Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 22 83 89

FIFA 23 best young wingers

These tricky wide-men really sing this year thanks to the new PlayStyles feature – for instance, Vini Jr has the Trickster classification, meaning he has additional FC 24 skill moves. Don't forget to bust out some FC 24 celebrations when this leads to you finding the onion bag.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Club Age Rating Potential Vini Jr Real Madrid 22 89 94 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 22 86 92 Rodrygo Real Madrid 22 85 91 Rafael Leao AC Milan 24 86 91 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 21 86 90 Phil Foden Manchester City 23 85 90 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 19 75 88 Ansi Fati Brighton 20 78 88 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 22 84 88 Ferran Torres Barcelona 23 82 88

FC 24 best young strikers

No surprise to see Kylian Mbappe front the best FC 24 young strikers chart, given that he also tops the FC 24 ratings list. Again, signing any one of these guys is likely to cost your entire budget, so take a punt on Mainz hitman Nelson Weiper instead. His current OVR is 66, but he can power all the way up to 88 – and his fee of £2 million and £2,800 weekly salary shouldn't break the bank.