FC 24 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids

From Mbappe to the best bargains, here’s the FC 24 best young players list

FC 24
Looking for the FC 24 best young players list in order to make some career mode signings? Handily, we have 50 essential EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids right here. Our catalogue of quality is sorted by position, meaning if you can't afford Gigi Donnarumma or Kylian Mbappe, there are still plenty of alternative options. All stats in GR's FC 24 best young players guide are correct as of Wednesday, September 27.

FC 24 best young goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma tops the best young goalkeepers list for the third season season running. However, with a value of £72 million and salary of £76,000 you're not buying him anytime toon. Instead focus your budget on young Toulouse stopper Guillaume Restes. The talented Frenchman has a potential overall rating of 87, and will set you back a fee of around £3 million, and not much more than £1,000 a week in wages.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Name Club Age Rating Potential
Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris SG248790
Diogo Costa FC Porto 238288
Guillaume RestesToulouse187087
Marco CarnesecchiAtalanta237987
Giorgi MamardashviliValencia228086
Bart VerbruggenBrighton207585
Anatoliy TrubinBenfica217785
Maarten VandevoordtGenk217585
Andre GomesBenfica186384
Dennis SeimenVFB Stuttgart176184

FC 24 best young defenders

Some big, and expensive, names make the FC 24 best young defenders list, with Barcelona full back Balde among the talented newcomers. There aren't any real bargains here, but those managing a Premier League club in career mode should strongly consider Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. His asking price is £24 million, but thankfully a weekly wage of £6,200 is more than manageable.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Name Club Age Rating Potential
Ronald AraujoBarcelona248691
Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan248590
BaldeBarcelona198189
William SalibaArsenal228389
Jules Kounde Barcelona248589
Matthijs de Ligt FC Bayern 238689
Antonio SilvaBenfica197888
Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen228388
Josko GvardiolManchester City218288
Nico SchlotterbeckDortmund238388

FC 24 best young midfielders

After topping the FIFA 23 best young players list at this position, Pedri has to make do with second place this time around. Instead, Jamal Musiala of Bayern is your top ranked midfielder. All ten of the stars featured here are unaffordable unless you're playing as a mega-rich club, so instead try singing Dortmund wonderkid Julien Duranville. His current wage is £1,200 per week, with an asking price of £2.3 million, and at 17 there's plenty of time to improve on his initial 66 OVR.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Name Club Age Rating Potential
Jamal MusialaFC Bayern208693
Pedri Barcelona 208692
Federico ValverdeReal Madrid 248892
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 208591
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid208691
GaviBarcelona188390
Martin OdegaardArsenal248790
Gabri VeigaAl Ahli217889
Eduardo CamavingaReal Madrid 208289
Enzo FernandezChelsea228389

FIFA 23 best young wingers

These tricky wide-men really sing this year thanks to the new PlayStyles feature – for instance, Vini Jr has the Trickster classification, meaning he has additional FC 24 skill moves. Don't forget to bust out some FC 24 celebrations when this leads to you finding the onion bag.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Name Club Age RatingPotential
Vini Jr Real Madrid 228994
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli228692
RodrygoReal Madrid 228591
Rafael LeaoAC Milan248691
Bukayo Saka Arsenal2186 90
Phil Foden Manchester City238590
Alejandro GarnachoManchester United197588
Ansi FatiBrighton207888
Gabriel MartinelliArsenal228488
Ferran TorresBarcelona238288

FC 24 best young strikers

No surprise to see Kylian Mbappe front the best FC 24 young strikers chart, given that he also tops the FC 24 ratings list. Again, signing any one of these guys is likely to cost your entire budget, so take a punt on Mainz hitman Nelson Weiper instead. His current OVR is 66, but he can power all the way up to 88 – and his fee of £2 million and £2,800 weekly salary shouldn't break the bank.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
NameClubAgeRatingPotential
Kylian Mbappe Paris SG2491 94
Erling Haaland Manchester City229194
Victor Osimhen Napoli 248891
Rasmus HojlundManchester United207689
Elye WahiRC Lens207888
Darwin NunezLiverpool248288
Dusan VlahovicJuventus238388
Cody GakpoLiverpool248388
Goncalo RamosParis SG228087
Joao FelixBarcelona238187
